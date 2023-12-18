Frustrated Garrett Wilson Fires off 2-Word Message After Jets Loss

After the New York Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, a beat reporter informed wide receiver Garrett Wilson that he wasn’t targeted on offense until the third quarter.

Wilson cut off the reporter and responded, “I’m aware.”

The reporter continued by asking what was his mindset as that was going on during the game.

“It seems like we are being unintentional, to be honest, & that’s kind of my mindset. I feel like that doesn’t have to be the case. It was. I guess I gotta fix it. I gotta figure out how I can get involved in the first quarter. Starting practice fast, I don’t know, I gotta show something I gotta do something, I don’t know,” Wilson attempted to explain. “They had a good plan for us, they did a good job getting after us, and made it hard. It was what it was. I gotta be able to adjust my… I don’t know, I gotta figure it out.”

This exchange… the frustration is palpable. Rich Cimini of ESPN: ‘you didn’t get targeted until I think the 3rd quarter…’#Jets WR Garrett Wilson: ‘I’m aware’ 😳 Cimini: ‘so that was my question, what’s going through your mind as that’s unfolding & you are not getting the… pic.twitter.com/HheH9OgKUn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 18, 2023

Wilson’s Output for Jets Was Minimal vs. Dolphins

The former Ohio State product finished with just three receptions for 29 receiving yards. He was only targeted four times during the game according to ESPN.

That was his second least productive showing of the season from a receiving yardage perspective.

As frustrating as that performance was personally for Wilson, the emotions only increased as he watched the Dolphins’ offense from the sideline.

Jaylen Waddle finished with eight receptions for 142 receiving yards. He was targeted nine times, averaging 17.8 yards per reception, and the highlight of the day was a beautiful 60-yarder that he took to the house.

A reporter asked Wilson if it’s frustrating that the Dolphins are doing creative things to get Waddle the ball, but his own team isn’t trying those kinds of things.

“I think they have a lot of pieces in their favor that make it easier to scheme. Tyreek [Hill] goes down, they put Waddle in there and he goes for 150. And that’s, that’s the ball I grew up loving,” Wilson said. “But that’s not how it’s going to be. I gotta figure out how to be better, run better routes, be better in the meeting rooms, figure out how I can be involved early and often.”

Garrett Wilson was asked about watching the Dolphins scheme Jaylen Waddle open and why the #Jets aren't able to do that for him: "I think they have a lot of pieces in their favor that make it easier to scheme. Tyreek goes down, they put Waddle in there and he goes for 150. And… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 17, 2023

Something to Keep an Eye out For

Connor Hughes of SNY sent out a warning on X previously Twitter, “If the Jets are not careful they’re going to lose Garrett Wilson.”

If the Jets are not careful they’re going to lose Garrett Wilson. https://t.co/tgqyVcbWmt — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 17, 2023

Hughes said Wilson “pours his heart and soul into every snap” and highlighted some of his interactions on the sideline that were caught by CBS cameras where he appeared frustrated.

“Wilson watches as other teams scheme their best players open. There’s zero creativity in the way Nathaniel Hackett uses his most dynamic weapon. Wilson knows that. It’s getting impossible for him to contain his anger,” Hughes explained in a column for SNY.

“This level of losing, failing to meet expectations, frustration takes its toll. Eventually, players have enough. Those players ask to leave,” Hughes warned again. “It happened recently with safety Jamal Adams, who celebrated his trade from New York by smoking a cigar and dancing by himself on an Instagram live.”