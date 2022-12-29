Jets, Bills ‘Tried to’ Pull off Rare QB-for-QB Trade: Report

The deal that never was.

ESPN Seattle Seahawks insider Brady Henderson revealed this week that back in 2016 then Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan “tried to trade” former first-round quarterback EJ Manuel for then New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

It was supposed to be a straight-up swap “of onetime starters who had become relegated to backup roles.”

Henderson said the trade never came to fruition but it spoke to Ryan’s confidence that he believed Smith would be “a hell of a quarterback in this league.” That was the last conversation Ryan had with Smith after he was fired by the Jets in 2014.

N “If” L on Crazy Jets-Bills Trade Proposal

In 2016 Ryan was entering his second season as the head coach of the Bills.

Manuel was in the last year of his rookie contract after being the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Smith was taken in that same draft class only he went No. 39 overall in the second round out of West Virginia.

In 2016 Manuel had already been relegated to a backup role and Smith found himself in the same situation with the Jets.

Ryan proposed a trade idea that was built around the idea of swapping two quarterbacks that had underperformed at their current locations. Sometimes a change of scenery is all that is required to make something happen.

Of course, the deal never came to fruition.

Ryan would get fired by the Bills at the end of that season and transitioned into television. Manuel bounced around the league for a few more years as a backup before he ultimately got into television as well.

Smith on the other hand bided his time over the next seven years as a professional clipboard holder before getting his chance at redemption over the last two seasons in Seattle.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.