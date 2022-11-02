Fans Strongly React to Potential Return of Ex-Jets Quarterback

“Zach Wilson is our quarterback” were the words spoken by New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas following the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

It was a similar sentiment that was echoed by head coach Robert Saleh both after the latest game and at his Monday press conference. For better or for worse the Jets will continue to ride the Wilson train through the rest of this season barring injury.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the future of the position.

Jets Fans Strongly React to the Potential Return of QB Geno Smith

Play

Jets Insider reacts to NFL trade deadline, Joe Douglas presser LIVE: Boy Green is joined by #Jets insider Will Parkinson to recap the #NFL trade deadline for NYJ, what did we make of Joe Douglas' comments, & what's next? Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & of course & show your support! If are curious about real estate or creating wealth through real… 2022-11-02T11:30:34Z

Wilson is the only Jets quarterback currently under contract for the 2023 season. Inevitably Gang Green will be forced to add some more bodies to the room regardless of the way Wilson plays throughout the rest of the season.

Jets beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt hosted an Instagram live on Tuesday night and one fan asked about the possibility of signing Geno Smith next offseason.

Rosenblatt laughed and said, “that would be fun.”

When talking about potential QBs to add next offseason if Zach Wilson continues to struggle a fan brought up Geno Smith (set to be a free agent in 2023) on @ZackBlatt's IG live. WHAT A PLOT TWIST THAT WOULD BE LOL #Jets #TakeFlight #Seahawks LINK: https://t.co/zOBDirERxG pic.twitter.com/fDZQc4vNgu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 2, 2022

That led to some very interesting reactions on social media with Smith set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

No thank you. This might be the Fitzmagic case. He might turn back into Geno Smith next season. — Jets Killed Carl (@Mald7261) November 2, 2022

Twitter user Jets Killed Carl brought up a solid point that the remarkable Smith we have witnessed so far this season in Seattle (more on that later), could just be a mirage.

As awesome as it would be to get Geno in free agency based on how he's played now. I highly doubt he will hit free agency. No way Seattle let's him. Seattle's gonna slap that franchise tag on him worst case scenario to buy them more time for a long term deal. — Phil Orris (@phil_orris) November 2, 2022

Twitter user Phil Orris says Smith might not even reach free agency. He suggests that the Seahawks might just slap the franchise tag on him which would lock him in through the 2023 season.

God no no no no no — Jordan Evangelista (@JordanE33) November 2, 2022

Twitter user Jordan Evangelista emphatically said, “God no no no no no” to the thought of bringing Smith back.

Imagine a QB being 4-1 and a entire fan base only taking about how to replace him. — – (@NewtonsPicks) November 2, 2022

Other fans on social media displayed their frustration with parts of the fan base that are either openly entertaining replacing Wilson or even thinking about it for the future.

The NFL is a unique beast in that evaluations often change on a week-to-week basis seemingly riding the emotional roller coaster of the season.

In other words, a strong Wilson performance on Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills could immediately kill all of this chatter. However, another turnover-filled performance could certainly intensify the questions about his future.

Geno Smith vs. Zach Wilson for Jets QB Supremacy

Smith originally entered the league as the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The former West Virginia product played through his entire rookie contract with Gang Green and delivered mixed results:

12-18 record as a starter

5,962 passing yards

28 touchdowns to 36 interceptions

However, once his contract expired he started touring a variety of NFL teams as a clipboard-holding backup quarterback. Eventually, that landed him with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and he bided his time until he received an opportunity.

With Russell Wilson now out in Denver after a blockbuster trade this past offseason, Smith has exploded with his opportunity this season:

73 percent completion percentage

13 touchdowns to 3 interceptions

1,924 passing yards

On top of his individual success, the Seahawks are in sole possession of the first place in the NFC West with a 5-3 record.

With this kind of success, Smith seems set for a big contract in free agency if he makes it there. Who knows how the Jets will feel about Wilson at that moment in time, however, it would be wildly fascinating to see Smith return to the place where he started his career.