Jets Warned to Avoid Reunion, Player Strongly Responds

The New York Jets were sent a stern warning to avoid a potential reunion with offensive tackle George Fant this offseason.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report said, “The Jets need one of the best pass blockers in the free-agent class and Fant earned a 60.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.”

The veteran offensive tackle caught wind of this article and strongly responded on X previously Twitter.

“I usually try to stay out of stuff like this, but at some point, it has to stop. If you are writing an article, watch the film yourself and stop using ⁦PFF⁩ as the basis,” Fant said.

I usually try to stay out of stuff like this, but at some point, it has to stop. If you are writing an article, watch the film yourself and stop using ⁦PFF⁩ as the basis. https://t.co/6oAifaEHty — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) February 15, 2024

Fant is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The former Western Kentucky product played for the Houston Texans in 2023 on a one-year deal for $3 million.

A Potential Reunion Could Be in the Cards for Fant and the Jets

The article Fant responded to was about free agents the Jets should avoid this offseason. Fant clapping back in such a way could be interpreted as him being interested in a return to New York.

Fant originally joined the Jets back in 2020 on a three-year deal for $30 million. Throughout three seasons, Fant ended up appearing in 37 out of 51 possible games.

However, what doesn’t appear in the box score is the selflessness that Fant displayed during his time with the team. Head coach Robert Saleh called Fant’s superpower of versatility both a “blessing and a curse.”

Fant played both left tackle and right tackle during his stint with the Jets. According to Pro Football Focus, Fant registered 1,186 snaps at left tackle and 1,046 snaps at right tackle from 2020 through 2022.

Fant expressed frustration on multiple occasions about having to be moved around so often on the offensive line. He wanted to find a home permanently at one position and settle in there.

The Jets were unwilling to make that commitment the first time around. However, they may be more inclined to do that in 2024.

In the past, the Jets have made similar comments about Alijah Vera-Tucker’s versatility. Although this offseason Saleh said the goal for the team is to find him one position to remain at moving forward.

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh if Alijah Vera-Tucker (@ALIJAHVT) will be the right tackle next year when healthy: ‘I’ll just say it, I’m going to tell you guys what I’m going to tell him, we want to get him at one spot. There’s a lot of reasons to believe that… pic.twitter.com/hIgApLedJ6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2024

Beggars Can’t Be Choosers

Tansey warned the Jets about a possible reunion with Fant because of his perceived deficiencies in pass protection.

However, he also called him “one of the better tackles on the free agent market” in the same article posted on February 12. Both of the starting gigs at left tackle and right tackle for the Jets are currently vacant.

If they have a chance to sign one of the top tackles on the market they shouldn’t hesitate. No one is a perfect player, especially in free agency. If Fant does have issues in pass protection, the Jets could occasionally provide him with additional help via chip blocks.

Overall Fant has appeared in 99 games and has made 73 starts in his career. He is an experienced tackle that would provide a proven body at a critical position of need.

This offensive line is a puzzle. The Jets have to evaluate the market, look at their available budget, and decide which pieces will best fit on the board. The most important task for the green and white is putting together the best five in whatever way they can.