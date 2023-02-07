Jets Meet With Record-Breaking Dual-Threat Left-Handed QB: Report

The New York Jets are doing a ton of homework on the quarterback market this offseason.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has met with several NFL teams over the past few weeks including the Jets.

I reached out to Fowler for some additional info and he revealed that Ahlers and the Jets have met “multiple times” during this process.

“Big, strong kid that wins between the ears under center. Unique talent as a southpaw that has the frame (230) to expand defenses with his legs if need be.”

Holton Ahlers Could Be a Name to Watch for the Jets in 2023

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback put five years of work in at East Carolina:

13,933 passing yards

97 passing touchdowns to 37 interceptions

137 career QBR

Ahlers didn’t only get it done through the air, but also delivered on the ground:

1,446 rushing yards

25 rushing touchdowns

The young man has a ton of college experience with over 55 games under his belt. He also owns multiple school records in both single-game and career categories at East Carolina.

Fowler believes at this stage of the offseason he is considered a priority undrafted free agent but there’s a strong chance that he could rise during the pre-draft process with interviews and his Pro Day.

One prime example of that was Ahlers’ performance in the NFLPA Bowl on January 28 in Pasadena, California.

He completed 9-of-12 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown pass. Ahlers also contributed an additional 22 yards on the ground.

The American team won 19-17 and Ahlers was selected as the NFLPA Bowl MVP for his contributions during the contest.

Jets Would Be Wise to Keep Swinging at QB

The NFL in 2023 is a quarterback-driven league.

It is divided into the haves and the have-nots. If you don’t have a quarterback you don’t have a legitimate opportunity to win a Super Bowl. However, if you have a guy, then you always have a chance.

Outside of ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath, the Jets for the better part of their history have been a have not.

The team is in the midst of a hot and heavy pursuit of a star-proven veteran quarterback this offseason. Even if they find that guy, whoever it may be, the Jets would still be best served to continue to swing the bat at the quarterback position.

There have been countless teams over the years that thought they had the quarterback position solved and still threw a dart during the NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson and Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott is among the recent examples.

It worked out pretty well for both of those ball clubs.

Plus no one knows better than Jets fans that you better have a backup plan because injuries can always happen. Heck, last season the green and white were forced to play four different guys throughout the 2022 campaign.

Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler are the only quarterbacks under contract for next season. Neither of them has inspired much confidence as the potential long-term answer for Gang Green.