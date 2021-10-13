Insider Advocates Jets to Make a TE Trade Ahead of Deadline

It’s time for the New York Jets to fix their error from the past.

We all understand that Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this Jets team. With that being said, it’s still important to build this thing from the ground up.

One of the most important pieces to this offense is the tight end position. Despite that, the green and white front office neglected this position and everyone is suffering for it offensively.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on November 2, it presents a golden opportunity for Gang Green to cash in.

Jets Expert Says It’s Time for Change

On the Flight Deck podcast hosted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, he advocated for the Jets to make a move at the tight end position:

“The Jets have nothing at tight end. On Sunday the tight ends had one catch for four yards. The Jets faced a lot of cover-two in the first half and the best way to beat that is to have a tight end that can work the middle seams. The Jets don’t have that guy. If I’m Joe Douglas I’m looking to trade for a tight end based on the theory that a good tight end is going to help my rookie quarterback.”

It may sound counterproductive for a team at 1-4 to make a trade at the deadline to bring bodies in, but that is a unique scenario.

This year isn’t about winning the Super Bowl for the Jets, it’s all about the development of their No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

Right now he isn’t growing with lackluster options like Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft, Daniel Brown, and Trevon Wesco (more so a fullback).

None of those players are dynamic in any sense of the word. With their lack of talent and ability to separate, it’s time for the team to stop being complacent and be proactive to fix their problems.

The fact that the Jets are in this position is a total and utter failure by either the front office or the coaching staff or both.

The front office didn’t make any significant additions to the tight end position this offseason outside of Kroft and that barely counts. Although the coaching staff may have sold general manager Joe Douglas a false bag of goods that their system can crank anyone out at the position. Or of course, it could be some combination of both.

Regardless of who wins this blame game, the green and white have lost because of it and so has their rookie quarterback.

A tight end is supposed to be a nice security blanket when things go wrong. A player you can rely on when everyone else is covered, a last resort of sorts.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on November 2, the Jets have time to contemplate the available options. That’s especially true during the bye week where they’re doing a major self-evaluation.

In that same conversation on Cimini’s podcast, he mentioned two names as part of the trade speculation.

OJ Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One year remaining on contract for $6 million

26 years old

If you could build a tight-end prospect in a laboratory there’s a good chance that would be OJ Howard. He’s 6-foot-6, 251 pounds, and has all the athletic measurables you look for at the position.

Unfortunately, his stay in the NFL has been marred by injuries and now he’s buried on a Super Bowl championship roster. This is the perfect dart throw that would cost maybe a conditional late rounder.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

One year remaining on contract for $8.5 million

30 years old

Zach Ertz is obviously a more proven commodity, but he’s also older and more expensive. Over the last two years, he has missed six games due to injuries but Ertz has proven when on the gridiron he can be a reliable force.

His price on the trade market will likely be a lot more expensive than Howard, (an early day three draft selection), so that has to be considered in any potential deal.

The problem with both of these players is that they’re set to be free agents in 2022. So the thought of a potential rental, as opposed to a long-term chess piece, is somewhat of a turn-off.

