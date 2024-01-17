Jets Predicted to Make Veteran ‘Highest Paid Backup’ QB in NFL

The New York Jets’ 2023 season was an unmitigated disaster because of the backup quarterback position. Gang Green won’t let that happen this time around if the decision is up to Joe Caporoso.

“The Jets will make Jacoby Brissett the highest paid backup quarterback in the NFL on a 2-year contract [this offseason],” Caporoso boldly predicted on “Badlands.” “They will also express interest in Ryan Tannehill and Gardner Minshew but ultimately go with Brissett.”

Breaking Down Potential Jets Contract for Brissett

Technically speaking, Brissett is already the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL right now.

This past offseason he signed a one-year $8 million contract with the Washington Commanders. According to Sam Dunn of Boardroom, Brissett is tied with Mitchell Trubisky of the Pittsburgh Steelers in highest annual salary for a backup QB at $8 million per year.

Brissett is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Caporoso predicted that the Jets would make him the highest-paid backup in the league on a two-year deal. That means the contract will have to be two years and at least $16 million in value if not more.

Caporoso expanded on his prediction during an episode of the podcast saying on the first day of 2024 free agency he would make this Brissett move because of the importance of securing the position.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted there is a “high probability” that they end up adding a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said back in December that Brissett is a player that the Jets have, “had their eye on for a while.”

.@patokeefe12 asked Rich Cimini of ESPN about the #Jets backup QB plan this offseason: "I think Jacoby Brissett is a guy the Jets have had their eye on for a while" 👀 "I do believe the Jets will be interested in Gardner Minshew" "I think Ryan Tannehill is a possibility… pic.twitter.com/gBI7walqhn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 28, 2023

Brissett Would Help Quell Aaron Rodgers’ Durability Concerns

Play

The Jets are hoping that Brissett, or any backup quarterback that they sign, is the equivalent of volcano insurance.

What are the chances that your house is destroyed by an erupting volcano? Probably not likely but you have the insurance just in case.

It gives you that warm tingly feeling in your stomach that no matter what happens everything will be okay.

This past season Aaron Rodgers went down four snaps into the year. Throughout the rest of the campaign, the team struggled to have answers at the backup QB spot.

The presence of Brissett would help quell some of those fears. Brissett isn’t Rodgers and he never will be. However, he’s a proven veteran quarterback with tons of experience.

He has appeared in over 79 games and has made 48 starts during his eight years in the NFL. This is a player who has gotten into games for all five of the different franchises he has played for.

If Rodgers was to get hurt again in 2024, the team would have a much stronger level of confidence that Brissett could hold down the fort as opposed to what Zach Wilson showed in 2023.

Just like volcano insurance, it would provide a warm tingly feeling for every Jets fan knowing they’re prepared for the worst possible case scenario. However, they like the Jets coaching staff and brass are hoping a veteran quarterback is the emergency break-the-glass option that they will never have to use.