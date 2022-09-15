Former Jets 1st Round Pick Suffers Devastating Season-Ending Injury

Absolutely devastating news just came in on a former New York Jets first-round draft choice.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn quad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Seahawks are signing CB Teez Tabor off the #Falcons practice squad to fill his roster spot, source said. https://t.co/xQMgRYfCYj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Seattle placed Adams on injured reserve officially ending his season. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed veteran cornerback Teez Tabor off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Jamal Adams Trade Memories

One of the defining moves of the Joe Douglas era with the Jets was the decision to trade off arguably their best player in a blockbuster deal.

Adams was sent to the Seahawks on July 25, 2020, in exchange for two first-round draft choices, a third-rounder, and veteran safety Bradley McDougald.

It is safe to say things haven’t worked out on the Seattle side of things.

In three seasons Adams will end up missing 25 games. He has missed at least four games in each of those campaigns with the Seahawks.

Sometimes it is just the luck of the draw. Prior to this rash of injuries in the pacific northwest, Adams was a model of health playing in 46 of 48 games across his first three years with the Jets.

Despite the injuries, Adams did have some success with Seattle.

During the 2020 season, he earned a Pro Bowl nomination, second-team All-Pro status, and made history.

Adams’ 9.5 sacks in his first campaign in Seattle set the new all-time mark for a defensive back in a single season. That record lasted for 15 years thanks to former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson who accomplished the feat back in 2005.

The Jamal Adams Trade Is Complete in the Books

At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, it brought a sense of finality to the blockbuster Adams deal.

All in all, the Jets ended up with offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

AVT has earned high marks from those around the league who believe he has future All-Pro potential. While Wilson just completed his first NFL game on Sunday as a rookie member of that 2022 class.

Although the trade goes far beyond that quite frankly.

After trading for Adams the Seahawks then made him, at the time, the highest-paid safety in football. It was a four-year deal worth over $70 million with $38 million in total guarantees.

The Jets’ decision to trade Adams was an honest self-evaluation of where the team was currently at and where they were heading.

Douglas surmised that the team wasn’t going to be very good and Adams wanted to be on a playoff team. So instead of paying him a record-setting amount of money to rot on a bad team, Douglas decided to flip him for a haul and save money.

It was an unpopular move that made the team immediately weaker on the eve of training camp but proved to be the right call in the long run.

