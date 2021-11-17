Ex-Jets Safety Jamal Adams Roasted Over Viral Tweet: ‘Meme That S***’

Some things in life are better left unsaid.

Twitter and social media in general are simultaneously one of the greatest inventions ever and one of the worst.

It provides a really cool platform to stay connected with people from all walks of life in an easy and user-friendly way. While on the other hand, it is often the cesspool of our society.

At least this week a lot of New York Jets fans were able to get a good laugh out of it.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Wait He Said What?

Jamal Adams picks it off in the end zone! @Prez 📺: #SEAvsGB on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/BchkXLafUs — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

On Sunday the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Green Bay Packers. It was a matchup between two quarterbacks who were returning to the fold for their respective teams in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

The game was hyped up as a duel between two of the best passers in the NFL, but it proved to be a slugfest instead. The Packers ended up winning 17-0 and for the first time in the Wilson era, Seattle was shut out.

Despite that factoid, ex-Jets safety Jamal Adams decided to go on Twitter to highlight a specific play from that game:

“Meme that s***! #Prez”

With 2:39 remaining in the third quarter, Rodgers scrambled around and chucked a pass into the end zone that ended up getting intercepted by Adams.

BOOM, Roasted.





Play



Miami Dolphins INSIDER joins show to preview Jets matchup, talk shop Brian Miller of Phin Phanatic stops by to talk Miami Dolphins, preview the matchup vs the New York Jets, and answer your live questions/comments! Make sure wherever you're watching you show your support with a thumbs up, like, follow, and make sure you hit subscribe on YouTube! 2021-11-16T08:33:05Z

After sending out that tweet, Adams was immediately roasted on social media for a few different reasons.

This tweet came a day after a game in which his team lost 17-0 and fell to 3-6 on the season. Seems odd to highlight an individual play in a team sport after a tough loss in the midst of a brutal season.

That was only the third career interception for Adams and his first in a Seattle uniform in what has proven to be a down year in 2021.

After breaking the single-season sack record for a defensive back in 2020 (9.5), Adams has zero sacks this year.

It is also worth noting that the 26-year-old signed a record-breaking four-year deal for over $70 million this offseason. That comes off of a blockbuster deal with the Jets in which Seattle dealt away two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder for the star safety.

You mean right before you mocked the belt and then went on to lost 17-0? You’re proud of that? Congrats on the L… #GoPackGo https://t.co/W0Iq0M7GFN — Scott Wubben (@Wubba02) November 17, 2021

Just not a great look.

Dude's out here flexing over a pick he had in a game his team lost by 3 scores https://t.co/OMJl9vbyX6 pic.twitter.com/QqU73syUb8 — Matt (@MShadows17) November 17, 2021

Throughout his young career, Adams has proven to be a me guy and this tweet was another example of that.

Honestly this is just embarrassing. https://t.co/GW3XvWEacK — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) November 16, 2021

This will continue to be of particular interest to Jets fans at a minimum through the next calendar year. The Jets own the Seahawks’ first-round draft choice this April and they have gotten incredibly lucky.

Wilson had never missed a game in his NFL career and for the first time ever that changed this season. Another interesting factoid is Seattle has never had a losing record under the Russell era, the Seahawks are on the precipice of that with a 3-6 record through the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets QB Joins Steelers, Possible Ben Roethlisberger Replacement