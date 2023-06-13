Rival Suddenly Cut Ex-Jets Veteran Months After Signing Multi-Year Deal

A former New York Jets running back is once again looking for work.

The New England Patriots announced on social media that they had released James Robinson.

Patriots re-sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign third-round draft pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson: https://t.co/nlGyoj6wp9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 12, 2023

Robinson initially joined the Patriots after signing a two-year $4 million deal on March 17. The former Illinois State product lasted nearly three months in New England before he got cut.

James Robinson Story With the Jets Was Brief

The Jets seemed to have a good thing going through the first six and a half weeks of the 2022 season.

Gang Green had traded up in the NFL draft to select Breece Hall out of Iowa State. In the first seven weeks of the season, he rushed for 463 yards, scored five total touchdowns, caught 19 receptions, and averaged 6.9 scrimmage yards per touch.

However during the Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos he tore his ACL and was later ruled out for the season. At the time of his injury, Hall was among the leading betting favorites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

With a 5-2 record after the first seven weeks of the season, the Jets had a big decision to make. Do we stick with the guys we have in the backfield? Or do we try and go acquire another talent at the running back position to fill the void left by Hall?

Jets general manager Joe Douglas chose the latter part of that discussion and struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Robinson.

Gang Green sent a conditional sixth-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft.

If Robinson finished with 600 rushing yards by the end of the 2022 regular season that sixth would elevate to a fifth-rounder. At the time of the trade, Robinson had already accumulated 340 rushing yards.

Robinson only ended up rushing for 85 yards during his brief Jets tenure of four games through the rest of the season.

He was a healthy scratch in several games and Robinson shared his frustration during a one-on-one conversation with Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN on Wednesday, November 30. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

Robinson was set to be a restricted free agent during this offseason, but the Jets decided not to tender him making him an unrestricted free agent who would be free to sign with any NFL team he chose.

James Robinson, Jets Reunion Unlikely in 2023

Robinson is now once again free to sign with whomever he chooses, but don’t count on it being with the Jets.

After he shared his frustration with his role, his playing time only decreased. The same can be said for Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims who both requested trades during the 2022 season.

Moore got traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and Mims’ days with the Jets are “numbered” heading into training camp this summer.

Robinson is still only 24 years of age and he will turn 25 before the start of the 2023 season. A player that young with some of his proven track record from the past will certainly warrant some calls from teams around the league.

In his limited touches with the Jets, he averaged a woeful 2.9 yards per clip. Gang Green might very well add another running back to the room ahead of the 2023 campaign but a Robinson reunion is considered extremely unlikely.