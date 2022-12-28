Giants Sign Former Jets $5.5 Million Veteran, First Round Pick

A familiar name to New York Jets fans is coming back to town.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the New York Giants are stealing veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off of the Detroit Lions practice squad.

The Giants signed LB Jarrad Davis from the Lions' practice squad to fill Lemieux's roster spot. A 2017 first-round pick, Davis appeared in three games this season for the Lions https://t.co/wdxxiyvzW8 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 28, 2022

Jarrad Davis Has a Chance to Re-Write History in New York

Davis originally entered the NFL as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions and experienced an up-and-down tenure. When he became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 he was general manager Joe Douglas’ first call on the open market.

Gang Green ended up signing the talented veteran to a one-year deal for $5.5 million.

It was a surprising first move but the Jets staff earned the benefit of the doubt based on their history of developing linebackers.

After getting hurt in the preseason the young linebacker was placed on injured reserve on September 1 and was forced to miss the first six weeks of the season.

Davis would end up appearing in nine games and he started in five of those contests. However, the injury derailed what could have been a promising season and he was unable to recover:

25 total tackles

18 of those solo

At the end of the year, the Jets didn’t offer him a contract and allowed him to walk in free agency.

Now he will get a chance to rewrite his story with the New York Giants on a playoff-bound squad in 2022.

Jets Linebacker Questions in 2023 Are Very Interesting

The crowned jewel of the Jets linebacker corps is veteran CJ Mosley.

This season he earned his first Pro Bowl nomination as a member of Gang Green and his fifth overall.

On the year he has 142 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and an interception.

Prior to the season Mosley and the Jets agreed to a contract restructure. The team could get out of the deal in the offseason but they’d eat a nearly $15 million dead cap hit.

The former Alabama star is under contract for an additional two years through the 2024 season.

However, beyond Mosley is a bunch of mercenaries who are set to reach unrestricted free agency.

Kwon Alexander has been a leader on and off the field joining the team during training camp. While Quincy Williams has continued his development and appears to be a key cog for the future.

Do the Jets bring both of their veterans back? Does head coach Robert Saleh decide to start fresh with some new bodies via free agency or the 2023 NFL draft? It will be one of the fascinating storylines to watch this offseason.

The important thing to note is the remarkable turnaround of the defense. In 2021 the Jets boasted one of the worst overall units in football. Fast forward a year later and they rank among the best in every major defensive category.

Those statistical nuggets alone might be more than enough evidence that the Jets should get the band back together for 2023. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.