Jets in Talks With Highly Touted Defender With Chip on Shoulder: Report

The New York Jets may have revealed their interest in a top-flight talent available in the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse visited the green and white on Monday, April 10.

Pelissero called JBC an “intriguing draft sleeper” and he certainly raised some eyebrows around the league at the LSU Pro Day.

He ran the 40-yard dash with a blazing 4.4 and also posted a 42-inch vertical jump.

LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse has become an intriguing draft sleeper since posting a 4.4 40 and 42-inch vertical at his pro day. He’s visiting the #Jets today, then is scheduled to visit the #Colts and #Vikings. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2023

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Has a Massive Chip on His Shoulder

According to a league press release, the NFL invited over 319 college prospects to the combine in Indianapolis.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse was not included in that group.

If he had been invited to the NFL combine, JBC would have had the No. 8 fastest time among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash. While his 42-inch vertical jump would have tied the best mark of the day among cornerbacks (Deonte Banks out of Maryland).

“Another guy, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, he was at Oklahoma State in the Big 12. He had 47 straight starts, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State. He had 11 pass breakups a couple of years ago for the Cowboys [and] then goes to LSU,” Mel Kiper of ESPN explained on The First Draft Podcast.

“Why did he go to LSU? [The] dream of Jarrick Bernard-Converse was to play for LSU. He is out of Shreveport [Lousiana]. He wanted to go back home. He did a heck of a job there, had five pass breakups, and a couple of picks one of which was in the endzone against Bryce Young.

He played good solid football last year and can kick inside to safety. Cornerback-safety for Jarrick Bernard-Converse. He will play with a chip [and] he’s going to try to prove the doubters wrong. He’ll say hey you overlooked me for the combine [and] I can play. He tested really well, had a great career at Oklahoma State in the Big 12, then he goes to LSU in the SEC and plays solid football. Jarrick Bernard-Converse will get some attention and he will be a a day three pick.”

David Wyatt-Hupton shared on Twitter that JBC did in fact have a private workout/meeting with the green and white.

Anton Harrison – OT

Brodrick Jones – OT

Jarrick Bernard-Converse – CB

Daiyan Henley – LB

John Michael Schmitz – C

DeWayne McBride – RB

B.J. Ojulari – DE

Tyler Steen – OT

Luke Schoonmaker – TE

Jason Taylor – S

Chandler Zavala – OG All had private workouts/meetings with the Jets. — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) April 14, 2023

Jets Could Be in Perfect Position to Make a Draft Investment

If JBC is going on the third day of the draft, Gang Green has the assets to make it happen.

The Jets have three picks on the third day of the draft (which covers the fourth through seventh rounds):

No. 112 overall (a 2023 fourth-rounder)

No. 143 overall (a 2023 fifth-rounder)

No. 207 overall (a 2023 sixth-rounder)

The more feathers you have in your cap, the more attractive you’ll be to an NFL team. Bernard-Converse having the ability to play at both corner and safety would be extremely attractive to Gang Green.

JBC has a wealth of experience and maybe he wouldn’t have an immediate path to a starting gig from day one, but he could at the very least increase the depth in the room.

In his five collegiate seasons, Bernard-Converse intercepted four passes, registered four sacks, and secured 27 pass deflections.