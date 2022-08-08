Highly Sought After Jets LB Lands in NFC With New Contract

A former New York Jets linebacker didn’t have to wait long to find new work in the NFL.

Pro Football Network Insider Aaron Wilson announced on social media that Javin White is signing a new deal with the Chicago Bears:

Chicago Bears are signing former New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White after working out for Cardinals and Seahawks last week, per a league source. Had considerable interest around the NFL for former UNLV standout @unlvfootball #BearDown — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2022

A Very Interesting Situation

White finding a new home isn’t that surprising.

The talented 25-year-old carved his own path into the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 out of UNLV.

White spent his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and was stolen away last season by the Jets. They took him off of the Raiders practice squad and he was projected to be a key reserve player for 2021 and potentially beyond.

Unfortunately in the constant game of roster musical chairs, he shook free during Jets training camp. Although the most fascinating part of his new deal in Chicago is the amount of interest he garnered on the open market from other teams.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network said that White had “considerable interest” from around the NFL when he became a free agent.

Prior to signing with the Bears, he worked out for two other NFC squads in the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.

Something to Watch

The Jets obviously felt pretty comfortable with their linebacker depth to make this decision.

Gang Green added Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris this offseason during free agency. Then they also threw a dart at DQ Thomas as an undrafted free agent.

That was on top of what they already had in Quincy Williams, CJ Mosley, Del’Shawn Phillips, Hamsah Nasirildeen, and Jamien Sherwood.

With Alexander in the fold, the starters and immediate depth have completely changed the outlook of the entire positional group.

Although something the Jets are going to have to get used to is cutting players and having a ton of teams interested in their players after they become available.

That hasn’t always been the case over the last decade. Typically if the Jets cut a player in the past, no other team touched said player with a 10-foot pole. Why?

Gang Green has had one winning season in 11 years, if a player couldn’t make it in New York, why the heck could they make it on one of the more talented 31 NFL teams?

While the Jets haven’t had any proven on-field success yet, the talent difference on the roster from this year to previous years is obvious.

As we get through roster cuts over the coming weeks the green and white are going to be forced to make some tough business decisions. White wasn’t the first ex-Jets player to garner interest in free agency from other teams and he certainly won’t be the last this offseason.

