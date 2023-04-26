Insider Hints at ‘Surprise’ Jets Trade to Add New Aaron Rodgers Weapon

The New York Jets might not be done making moves.

ESPN released a column on Wednesday, April 26 featuring the latest buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. NFL draft analyst Matt Miller shared what he was hearing about the Jets ahead of the first round on Thursday:

“Based on conversations with people around the league and sources with knowledge of the Jets’ draft plans, the team has spent considerable time and resources doing work on another Buckeye wide receiver.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, my top-ranked wideout, is expected to be off the board by the time the Jets draft at No. 15 — he might even go to the Packers at No. 13 following that swap — but if you’re looking for a Thursday night surprise, this could be it.”

OH BABY:@nfldraftscout said the #Jets have been doing a ton of work on @OhioStateFB WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of the 2023 #NFLDraft. "If you're looking for a Thursday night surprise, this could be it" hinting at a potential trade-up from No. 15 to land the dynamic playmaker! pic.twitter.com/A3ZQjJjzfz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2023

Jets Could Do Something Packers Never Did for Aaron Rodgers

On Monday, April 24 the Jets agreed in principle to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One way they could make him even happier is by doing something his old team never did, draft a receiver in the first round.

The last time Green Bay selected a wideout in the opening round was 2002. Rodgers wasn’t a member of the team until 2005.

Gang Green did it just last season when they selected Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. However, they have never selected a wideout with back-to-back first-round picks in the modern NFL draft era (since 1970).

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.