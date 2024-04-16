Jets Warned Against Making 2024 NFL Draft Mistake

The New York Jets could have a lot of options with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, one mistake could hurt their chances at a Super Bowl run this season.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton outlined the biggest mistakes each team in the top 10 could make. He explained why the Jets should avoid drafting an offensive lineman over a pass catcher if they stick with the No. 10 selection.

“The New York Jets must do whatever it takes to maximize Aaron Rodgers’ time as the franchise player,” Moton wrote. “The Jets need a top draft pick who’s going to be on the field and can make an immediate impact as a potential starter or a high-rotation player. They wouldn’t get the most out of their selection with a tackle who would be a fill-in for [Tyron] Smith.”

Offensive Line Isn’t a Short-Term Concern

The Jets could benefit from taking an offensive lineman in the long run. However, after a busy offseason, it may not be the best way to get an immediate starter for a Super Bowl run in 2024.

General manager Joe Douglas was busy rebuilding the offensive line this offseason. The team’s moves were highlighted by signing Tyron Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $20 million. Smith was a five-time All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys and will be a huge upgrade at left tackle.

Smith wasn’t the only signing on the offensive line. The Jets also made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to reunite with right tackle Morgan Moses. Moses will reunite with John Simpson, who also played with the Ravens last season before signing with the Jets in free agency.

All of these transactions will give the Jets a revamped offensive line, but most of them aren’t long-term moves. Smith is already 33 years old and will be a free agent again in 2025. Moses is also 33 years old, and likely nearing the end of his NFL career.

Drafting a tackle like Taliese Fuaga or Olu Fashanu could be a smart long-term move. However, it doesn’t maximize the team’s potential in 2024 with Rodgers nearing the end of his career.

Brock Bowers Is the Most Logical Pick

The Jets could have a handful of pass-catching options with their first-round pick. However, tight end Brock Bowers makes the most sense.

Bowers is one of the most highly-touted tight end prospects in years. He’s currently the No. 10 prospect on the consensus big board. The second-ranked tight end is Ja’Tavion Sanders, who is ranked No. 51 overall.

A three-time All-American at Georgia, Bowers brings a unique skill set to the position. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, but also has the athleticism and route running to create separation, as well as an excellent catch radius to make highlight plays outside of his frame.

That kind of player could be a unique safety blanket for Rodgers in the middle of the field. It would also force defenses to stay honest instead of trying to focus in exclusively on Garrett Wilson.

With that kind of playmaker at tight end, the Jets would be an even bigger contender in 2024.