Jets ‘Ideal Trade Target’ Is a Former Robert Saleh Disciple

The New York Jets have been decimated at a few key positional groups in 2021 by the injury bug.

One of the worst-hit spots has been the safety position.

In the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers, they lost Lamarcus Joyner to a torn triceps. He was expected to be a key cog in the rotation.

Then in Week 3, they lost their defensive captain Marcus Maye to a badly sprained ankle. The coaching staff expects him to return this week vs the New England Patriots, but his future with the team appears murky.

An Intriguing Name to Keep an Eye out For





With all of that uncertainty at the safety position, the Jets may be inclined to shake things up at the position. Fortunately, the NFL trade deadline is right around the corner and provides a perfect pulpit for change.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report revealed an “ideal trade target” for every team in the NFL. In his section about the Jets, he brought up a very interesting name that could make a ton of sense:

Jaquiski Tartt, safety, San Francisco 49ers

“He spent the last four seasons starting in Robert Saleh’s defense before the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator became the Jets head coach. Tartt re-signed with San Francisco on a one-year deal. He probably won’t be back next season anyhow, and the Jets are the perfect landing spot.”

It may sound unusual for a 1-4 Jets team to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, but this seems like a rare opportunity to add a quality piece for 2021 and into the future.

Some Things to Like and Some Causes for Concern





If a player is beating dealt at the trade deadline, it’s normally for a reason. This specific case is no different.

Tartt has never played a full 16 game regular season since entering the league back in 2015. In 96 possible games played, the 29-year-old has only played in 66 of them heading into this season.

Although it isn’t all bad, what Tartt lacks in attendance he makes up for with schematic experience. The veteran safety spent four years with Jets coach Saleh and knows his system.

That past is invaluable and would allow a player who would be joining the team mid-season to contribute immediately at a critical position of need.

Tartt can play both safety positions so he offers a level of versatility. During his seven-year run in the NFL thus far he has registered four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, four sacks, and has over 330 combined tackles.

He is on a one-year deal for $990,000 and if he were to perform well with the green and white through the rest of the season, he could earn himself a nice payday moving forward.

