Jets Rising Assistant Predicted to Land NFL HC Gig

They say timing is everything in life.

Earlier this season New York Jets fans were ready to fire offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for some questionable play calls and apparent misusage of the talent on the roster.

Now with just one game to go in the regular season, those same fans are ready to give him a pay raise and build him a statue. So is life in New York.

Although they better do all that pretty quickly because one analyst believes he is destined for a future NFL head coaching gig.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Rising Star With a Reputable Last Name





Play



"You Can See How Much More Free He's Playing" | Mike LaFleur Press Conference | New York Jets | NFL OC Mike LaFleur speaks to the media on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-01-06T19:38:44Z

In the NFL and life really, it is all about who you know.

You have to use the connections and advantages at your disposal to maximize your position. For example, Mike LaFleur’s older brother Matt has been a wild success as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

In fact, he is the winningest coach in NFL history through his first three seasons on the job (39-9).

Matt LaFleur (39-9) breaks the tie with George Seifert (38-10, 1989-91) for the most wins by an @NFL head coach in his first three seasons in the league! #GoPackGo | via @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/JXbebqiNiW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2022

That sterling reputation helped his little brother Mikey get his shot coaching football and with that door ajar, give credit to little LaFleur for taking advantage.

Now he is making things happen with the Jets and has rookie Zach Wilson pointing in the right direction. All that general positivity and optimism led Jets analyst and co-host of Badlands, Joe Caporoso to predict that Mike LaFleur will be a head coach “by the 2024 season.”

That Would Actually Be Good News





Play



The Jets NEED to trade for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley New York Jets Digital Reporter for Heavy.com, Paul 'Boy Green' Esden Jr explains why Gang Green NEEDS to trade for Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley + the ripple effects it could have on the rest of the team! You can read more about a potential trade between the Falcons, Jets here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/jets-pro-bargain-epic/ 2022-01-06T21:35:01Z

I know that sounds strange on the surface, but hear us out here. If LaFleur is an NFL head coach in the next couple of years, that means the Jets’ offense must have been pretty darn good.

After all these years of ineptitude and mediocrity, most fans would take a few years dancing in the sun, even if it meant your prized offensive coordinator would eventually leave for greener pastures.

This was actually a legitimate conversation back a year ago in the hiring process to find the next head coach of the Jets. People were saying on social media if Gang Green hires Robert Saleh, he will likely bring one of those prodigy San Francisco 49ers assistants. If that would happen, maybe we shouldn’t hire him, because that offensive coordinator will leave for a head coaching job in a few years.

Am I taking crazy pills?

Also if LaFleur is being considered for that kind of role, that also means the Jets are probably doing some winning over the next couple of years.

For a franchise that is currently in the midst of the longest active NFL playoff drought, that would be a welcomed sight for sore eyes.

If you’re a Jets fan, you want the team to be so good that other professional teams are trying to poach and vulture away your talent and coaching. That is a first-world problem that this team hasn’t experienced in a very long time.

The moral of this story is to stop and smell the roses every once in a while because you never know how long something is going to last. At least for this offseason, LaFleur seems safe, but he appears to be a rising star destined for a head coaching gig in the near future if he wants it.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Has Jets Landing All-Pro WR for Epic Bargain