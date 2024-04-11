Jets Trade Proposal With Bengals Shakes Up 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have plenty of options with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a possible trade back with the Cincinnati Bengals that would shake up this year’s draft order.

SI.com’s Nick Faria laid out a potential trade between the Jets and Bengals that would make sense for both sides. The trade would allow the Jets to trade back for additional draft capital. Meanwhile, the Bengals would be able to move up to take a top-tier offensive lineman.

Here’s Faria’s full trade proposal.

Jets receive: 18th and 49th overall picks

Bengals receive: 10th and 185th overall picks

The move would allow the Jets to recoup a second-round pick after sending theirs to the Green Bay Packers in the Aaron Rodgers trade. Trading back would allow the Jets to have an extra pick to continue building an offense around their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Potential Jets First-Round Options

If the Jets don’t end up trading their pick, there are a few prospects that would make sense for them.

Brock Bowers continues to be the most popular player mocked to New York. The All-American tight end will be a versatile and dominant player in the passing game, doing a great job of flying downfield with an impressive catch radius.

Rome Odunze would be a thrilling weapon for the Jets if he falls. General manager Joe Douglas has already brought in Odunze for a top-30 visit. He’s also drawn pro comparisons to Davante Adams, making him a fitting weapon for Rodgers.

The Jets could also focus on a long-term investment in their offensive line. Joe Alt is the most noteworthy offensive tackle in this year’s draft out of Notre Dame. New York radio host Mike Francesca even went as far as saying the team should be shot if Alt was available and passed on by the Jets.

Other potential prospects include Taliese Fuaga, Brian Thomas Jr., and Olu Fashanu. The Jets could certainly trade back, but they’ll also have plenty of options if they stay put.

Brock Bowers Continues to be the Favorite Pick

Despite all of the possibilities, Bowers seems to be the most logical pick if the Jets are truly all-in on winning now.

The Jets currently lack a true star playmaker at the tight end position. Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert have had their flashes, but don’t have nearly the same kind of playmaking ability that Bowers will bring to New York as a rookie.

Douglas and his front office seem to feel the same way. The Jets attended Bowers’ private pre-draft workout after he was unable to do so at the NFL Scouting Combine and Georgia pro day.

Star cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner also seems to be on board with the Jets taking Bowers. He posted a story to Instagram of a video comparing Bowers to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, agreeing with the comparison between the two.

A weapon like Bowers could open up New York’s offense. It would also take the pressure off of Garrett Wilson on the outside while giving Rodgers another exciting weapon in 2024.