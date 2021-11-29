Jets Named Best Landing Spot for All-Pro WR in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason is still a long way away, but it is never too early to start looking ahead.

That is especially true for a 3-8 New York Jets football team that is likely extending their playoff drought another season.

One way they can potentially change that next year is by acquiring some better talent on both sides of the ball. One analyst believes the Jets are one of several teams in a great position to land one of the best players in the NFL this upcoming offseason.

The Prized Gem of the 2022 FA Class





Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The talented All-Pro wideout has proven to be one of the best players in the NFL since entering the league back in 2014.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently revealed the potential destinations for the 28-year old and surprisingly the Jets were listed as the top landing spot of them all.

Kay argued that the duffel bags of money the Jets will have at their disposal should help “entice him to take a chance on this organization.”

The Spotrac cap projections have the Jets around $53 million in 2022. They could also add to that total with some future roster finagling one way or another.

Although he did note that “it might be tough” to get the talented All-Pro to commit to a team that has struggled for so long.

Makes a Ton of Sense





Some may argue that wide receiver isn’t a top need for the Jets, but what those people don’t realize is the ripple effects of having a player of Adams caliber on the team.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is so dangerous that every week opposing defensive coordinators have to spend time figuring out how to stop him. Most opponents try to double team him, which has proven ineffective, but even if they attempt to, that opens up the rest of the offense for everyone else.

Gang Green already has Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, but Adams could complete the triplets.

In three out of the last four seasons, Adams has eclipsed over 1,000 yards, and the only season he didn’t (2019) he missed it by three yards and only played in 12 games that year.

This guy is an absolute touchdown machine with 67 of them since entering the league. No player in the NFL has more touchdowns than he does since 2016 with 57.

In free agency, the Jets have swung and missed more times than anyone can count. It is time to invest that money into a known and proven commodity and that is exactly what Adams is.

Spotrac’s projected market value for what Adams could make on the open market this offseason is $23.9 million per season (would rank second in the NFL) on a five-year $119 million contract.

