Jets Win Bidding War in Free Agency for $21 Million Toy: Report

The New York Jets just accomplished a series of rare feats during free agency with another surprising move.

On Wednesday, March 16, Gang Green signed former Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin to a three-year deal for $21 million.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network were the first to share the news on social media.

A Statement Was Made





The Jets adding a second tight end, after paying over $24 million to former Cincinnati Bengals playmaker CJ Uzomah was surprising enough, but there was something even greater that stood out about this latest addition.

As Garafolo shared on Twitter, several teams were “in on Conklin”, including the Bengals, but the veteran chose to join the Jets.

A few teams were in on Tyler Conklin, including the #Bengals, who’d just lost Uzomah. But Conklin joins Uzomah in Florham Park after catching 61 passes for 593 yards for the #Vikings last year. https://t.co/aiEN2dYm8w — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

After hearing earlier in the week that star safety Marcus Williams would’ve only played for the Jets if they paid $3 million more per season than the Baltimore Ravens’ offer, it is refreshing to hear a player want to come and play for Gang Green of his own volition.

Tyler Conklin from #Vikings to Jets: “I think I fit in perfect. I think I have a good chance to go produce at a high level right away & I think it’s a really good situation & I think as a team we’re going to be heading in the right direction & ready to go surprise some people.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 17, 2022

The 26-year-old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season) is coming off of a career season and is ready to explode. Conklin hauled in 61 receptions for 593 yards and secured three touchdowns.

Another thing to like about the veteran is his reliability. According to Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor, he only recorded one drop last season which ranked near the top of the league.

Tyler Conklin had just 1 drop last year. 1.6% drop rate ranked 3rd-best among qualified TEs (min. 50 targets)#Jets — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 17, 2022

Similar to Uzomah, his previous career statistics won’t wow you, but the Jets aren’t paying either of these players for what they did in the past, they’re paying them for what they can do in the future.

Double Dip of Serious Investments





Thankfully the Jets were as disgusted with the tight end position as all of us were last season. It was an unacceptable disgrace that stunted the entire offensive flow.

This time around general manager Joe Douglas turned up the heat and aggression to completely overhaul the position.

Also, it was very interesting that the Jets took a page out of their rival’s playbook.

Last offseason the New England Patriots went on a record-breaking spending spree highlighted by an $87.5 million investment in the tight end position with Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

While the Jets didn’t spend nearly as much, only $45 million, it still shows the dedication to improving the position.

The number to know with new #Jets TE Tyler Conklin: PFF had him with 1 drop on 64 catchable targets last year pic.twitter.com/EBj6ynEeaI — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 17, 2022

A pair of tight ends of this caliber can completely change the dynamic of the offense.

Last year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was hamstrung by his limited options at the position. Now the options will be limitless with two very capable pass catchers.

With the defense’s attention being refocused to the middle of the field, some of the weapons on the outside like Corey Davis and Elijah Moore can now go to work.

Also one final note, with this level of investment, it seems incredibly unlikely that the Jets would invest a premium resource at tight end during the 2022 NFL draft. If the team takes the plunge, don’t expect it until day three of the draft.

