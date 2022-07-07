In 2019 the New York Jets invested a record-breaking $85 million into linebacker CJ Mosley during free agency.

They reset the market hoping Mosely could fix the culture of the team and be an anchor for the future.

Unfortunately, his first two years were marred by injuries and a world pandemic that led him to opt-out of the 2020 season. Although after a special 2021 campaign, the veteran is still earning massive praise.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Play

Jets are MASSIVE winners of Sam Darnold deal after Baker Mayfield trade Boy Green hops on for another episode of The Jets Zone to explain why the New York Jets are MAJOR winners from the Sam Darnold deal, especially after Baker Mayfield just got traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, and check out the official Boy… 2022-07-07T07:45:36Z

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler polled more than 50 executives, coaches, scouts, and players to put together a top-10 list for every positional group.

The latest edition for ESPN featured the best inside linebackers in the league and Mosley earned some special recognition.

While he wasn’t listed among the top-10 in the league right now at his position, Mosely did earn an honorable mention:

“Still really solid, always strong and smooth, never been a twitchy athlete,” an NFC exec said to Fowler. “Hasn’t declined as much but is on that trajectory.”

The 30-year-old only suited up for two contests in his first two seasons with the Jets, but last year Mosley was finally able to show the team what he’s capable of:

168 total tackles

Two sacks

Two forced fumbles

After not playing a bunch from 2019-20, Mosley suited up for 16 games in 2021 and played 99 percent of the defensive snaps.

Still One of the Best

Play

Video Video related to 30-year-old jets team captain earns national praise: ‘hasn’t declined’ 2022-07-07T12:20:12-04:00

When head coach Robert Saleh took over the team in 2021 there were some initial concerns about Mosley’s transition to his scheme.

Although after seeing his commitment to changing his body and his obvious leadership skills, Saleh changed his tune.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said he’s ‘infatuated’ w/ LB CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) & told a great story from #Titans game saying CJ changed a playcall & they were screaming what are you doing?! He ends up getting a sack & Saleh says, ‘well that’s why he’s an All Pro’ 🤣 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/GeIa5PDkFJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 4, 2021

Will Mosley be on the team in 2023? That is very much to be determined.

There is a built-in contractual opt-out if the Jets want to exercise it after this upcoming season. If they cut ties with Mosley a year from now they would save over $14 million in cap space with a minimal dead hit ($3 million).

Although he is locked in for the 2022 campaign and that is good news for the Jets. While he may not be the same All-Pro level player he was with the Baltimore Ravens, Mosley is still easily one of the best players on the team.

He isn’t just talented, Mosley is critically important because of the position he plays and the lack of depth in the room.

Saleh has built this attack-style defense that puts a tremendous amount of pressure on his linebackers to call the defense and make plays. When you consider the green and white have done absolutely nothing to add to the room this offseason, the Jets are clearly all-in on Mosley because they have no other choice.

If the former Alabam star was to get hurt or fall off in any dramatic way, this entire defense could fold like a cheap suit. Although if he balls out for another year in a row, perhaps the Jets would entertain bringing him back at a reduced number in 2023.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Fans Erupt After Winning QB Trade: ‘Build This Man a Statue’