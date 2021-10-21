Jets Give Troublesome Update on CJ Mosley Heading Into Week 7

Injuries are the worst. It’s a necessary evil of any professional sport, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.

The only thing worse than injuries, are surprising ones you didn’t see coming.

Unfortunately, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the bearer of bad news during the Wednesday presser when he shared an incredibly troubling injury update on one of the teams’ best players.

When It Rains, It Pours





You’d think sitting at 1-4 would be bad enough, yet as we often hear when it rains it pours.

Apparently, there was an unreported injury after the Week 5 matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons. Saleh revealed that Jets linebacker CJ Mosley hurt his hamstring at the end of the game, but we didn’t find out until this week.

That’s because the green and white had a bye week coupled with regularly scheduled off days. Now Mosley is considered “day-to-day” and is a true game-time decision ahead of the matchup vs the New England Patriots.

With his status up in the air, their linebacking corps would be incredibly thin.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is unlikely to return this week, but the coaching staff is hopeful he can return in Week 8.

So who the heck will they have available this weekend?

Saleh mentioned often-injured linebacker Blake Cashman, they have Noah Dawkins on the practice squad (he is a likely call-up), and of course rising stud Quincy Williams.

The other player to keep an eye on is rookie linebacker, Jamien Sherwood. If Mosley ends up missing the game on Sunday, the youngster out of Auburn would receive the green dot (that means he’ll get all the calls into his helmet and would be the leader for the defense).

Mosley Would Be a Massive Loss





Despite what Pro Football Focus says, Mosley has been playing spectacular this season for the green and white.

Not only has he been the defensive captain for a surprisingly good unit in 2021, but he has looked like a man renewed after two years away due to injuries and a COVID opt-out.

Don’t want to take my word for it? How about from some of the most respected coaches in the NFL:

“I think the Jets have one of the best linebackers in football in Mosley,” Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “He finds the football, is difficult to block, and hard to trick. We tried in the first matchup but this sucker reads his keys very well, knows where the ball is, and he hardly ever misses [tackles].”

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels called CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) ‘one of the best LBs in football’ & said they tried to trick him in the first game but ‘this sucker read his keys & finds the ball & rarely ever misses a tackle’: #NYJvsNE #Jets #TakeFlight #ForeverNE h/t @MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/HyFwH9sbla — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 20, 2021

If that isn’t enough, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added to the praise party during game week saying, “Mosley has a great skill set and he is super impressive. There just aren’t many weaknesses in his game, he just does everything well.”

Mosley is the straw that stirs the drink for this defense. He lines everyone up, gets the plays in his helmet, and is a consummate professional.

There’s a reason why he commands so much respect around the league and he would be sorely missed if he’s unable to suit up.

