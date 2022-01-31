Jets Cut Ties With 3-Time Super Bowl Champ, Shake up Coaching Staff: Report

Changes are coming to the New York Jets coaching staff in 2022.

After a disappointing 2021 campaign where the green and white missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, some changes were inevitable and now they have arrived.

Senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh will not be returning to the Jets in 2022, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The former three-time Super Bowl champion was hired back in August to replace Greg Knapp who tragically passed away during the offseason.

Also, Zach Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, John Beck, who was brought on mid-season as an offensive assistant is gone. He has his own business as a personal quarterback coach and Cimini says it is unclear if he will rejoin the Jets for the 2022 season, but his hunch is “no.”

Wilson will remain under his tutelage during the offseason and now Beck has a better understanding of what the Jets are trying to teach him, which should only be a benefit during their offseason workouts.

This is going to be a pivotal year for the former BYU stud who will enjoy his first full NFL offseason without having to worry about pro days, NFL combine, or the buildup to the NFL draft.

Instead, he can just focus on ball and making the necessary improvements to take his game to the next level.

There is an old saying about too many cooks in the kitchen. A lot of people on the outside of the Jets organization thought that was happening in the quarterback room with so many different voices telling the young passer a million things.

Now that Wison has his first season under his belt, consolidating the coaching staff and the message should simplify things for the second-year quarterback.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic said “don’t expect a big name veteran” to replace Cavanaugh. Instead offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterback’s coach Rob Calabrese will be the “primary voices” in Wilson’s ear.

As we speculated earlier this week, if and when LaFleur lands a future NFL head coaching gig the plan for the Jets is to promote from within. In that setup, Calabrese would assume the OC duties, and a quality control coach would replace him.

The Jets are getting a taste of that potential future with Calabrese serving as the offensive coordinator of the green and white coaching staff this week at the Senior Bowl.

Continuity is important and can often be the difference for a quarterback trying to make a quantum leap from one season to the next.

Instead of learning a bunch of different verbiages, Wilson can now get more and more comfortable with reps and learning the nuances of the position and the offense.

This is definitely going to be a case where less ends up being more for Wilson in year No. 2.

