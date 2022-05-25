Jets Star Projected to Land $102 Million Record Breaking Contract

The New York Jets have been in a very interesting position over the last handful of years.

Due to poor drafting, they haven’t had anyone worth paying and that has left their cap space in good health. Although you’d rather have players worth paying as opposed to not.

Fortunately, a recent turn of the tide has changed that momentum, and history is about to be made.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Big Time Money

Play

Zach Wilson is STACKED, Takeaways from New York Jets OTAs Boy Green hops on LIVE for the latest episode of The Jets Zone talking Zach Wilson adding weight + top takeaways from New York Jets OTAs & what the heck did Stephen A Smith say? Make sure you like the video + hit the subscribe button + submit some questions! Photo courtesy of the New… 2022-05-25T02:31:57Z

This offseason Jets’ defensive lineman Quinnen Williams became eligible to discuss a contract extension for the first time in his career.

General manager Joe Douglas confirmed that they would be exercising his fifth-year option in 2023, keeping him under contract for the next two seasons.

Although eventually, they’ll have to pay the piper and cough up the necessary scratch to keep him a member of the Jets for the foreseeable future.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus recently provided some insight into how much money we could be talking about here.

They projected what Williams’ contract could look like when he eventually gets paid:

$102.5 million total

Five-year deal

$20.5 million per year

$65 million in total guarantees

To provide some context to these numbers, this would immediately become the largest contract in Jets franchise history (topping CJ Mosley’s $85 million total and $17 million per year average).

That new $20.5 million average salary would make him the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL only behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($22.5 million) and DeForest Buckner ($21 million) of the Indianapolis Colts, per Spotrac.

The Right Attitude

Play

Takeaways from New York Jets Rookie Minicamp, Zach Wilson is looking BEEFY Boy Green is LIVE to talk about major takeaways from New York Jets rookie minicamp + throw out some saucy predictions for 2022 + answer your LIVE questions! 2022-05-09T11:24:34Z

So when will this deal come together?

Spielberger said this deal “may not come until after the 2022 season”, but that may actually work out better for Williams.

“Over the last two seasons, Williams’ 73 quarterback pressures are a top-20 mark among interior defenders, and his 77.1 pass-rush grade ranks 15th”, per ESPN.

If he was able to have that kind of success in the past, just imagine what he can do in the second year of this system with an unbelievable amount of talent around him? That price tag could continue to grow.

Williams was asked about his contract situation this week and why he hasn’t raised a stink about getting paid as soon as possible?

“I just believe the contract and money is going to handle itself. I play this game for the love of the game first and foremost so money isn’t a big thing on my heart or on my mind right now. I just want to be the best football player on the field that I can be. I want to do the things that can help this team win in general. So when it comes down to contract man that is going to handle itself on its own that is in God’s hands.”

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) when asked about why he hasn’t made a bunch of noise about his contract, ‘the contract is going to handle itself’ + ‘I play this for the love of the game, I just wanna be the best football player I can be’: 🎥 @nyjets @AgentNicoleLynn pic.twitter.com/DsvOVbdBKr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 24, 2022

It is a really refreshing perspective from such a young player in this league. In this day and age where players are constantly worrying about their brands and how many dollar bills they have in their bank account, it is cool to see a guy who is motivated by his passion for the game.

Speaking of age, there was a funny interaction between Williams and rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons at the team facilities recently.

Clemons had a unique path to the NFL and with that is already 24 years of age as a rookie. Williams is heading into his fourth professional season and he is also 24.

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) had a funny interaction w/ fellow DL Micheal Clemons (@MichealClemonss), ‘it was kind of weird one of the rookies said I’m 24 & I’m like woah I’m 24 too. I’m going into my 4th year & he’s a rookie’ we’re both 24 🤣: 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/kYTyERDXZ8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 24, 2022

That is another thing that is so intriguing about Williams as a player. At just 24 years of age, there is still so much untapped potential and with that, a lot of career left in front of him.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Ex-Jets Quarterback Gets Replaced by Super Bowl MVP