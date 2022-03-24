We are fully in the midst of the NFL offseason and players are doing everything in their power to take their games to the next level.

Although one New York Jets player is enjoying the advancements of modern technology to take advantage of the moment.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Well That Looks Fun





Play



Video Video related to jets fans react to viral elijah moore video: ‘practicing at dave & buster’s’ 2022-03-24T06:00:19-04:00

Elijah Moore posted a video to his Instagram story this week showing him preparing for the upcoming season.

He was using Blaze Pod technology which is the official flash reflex training. It is considered the No. 1 professional, motivational, and interactive reaction training for both sports and fitness.

Moore is shown working through a drill that is designed to increase his speed and overall reaction time:

#Jets WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) is working on some next level training this offseason thanks to @BlazePodfrx (The Official Flash Reflex Training) + these drills are designed to increase speed + reaction time, pretty cool stuff: 🎥 elijahmoore IG #TakeFlight #NFL @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/rRRKYv6Dyj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 23, 2022

While this is a very real and serious training exercise, some fans on social media decided to make some jokes at his expense:

Elijah Moore training at a Dave & Buster’s. https://t.co/N4tPfGvWqQ — Jake Trowbridge (@JakeTrowbridge) March 23, 2022

The Dave and Buster’s one was pretty funny, but the jokes didn’t stop there:

Elijah Moore has been playing whack a mole all off-season. https://t.co/BWQbmIJmq1 — Jets Lag (@TheJetsLag) March 23, 2022

A lot of the responses were centered around the whack-a-mole game:

This game never gives you enough tickets for the big prize. Enough for some silly putty, not nearly enough for a Walkman. https://t.co/Q1FneMpYRs — Ben Kukainis (@bKukainis) March 23, 2022

We all have been there trying to win enough tickets for the big prize:

Who Will Be WR1?





Play



The Jets Zone: Superstar Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill spurns Gang Green Boy Green provides his RAW, LIVE reaction to the New York Jets missing out on Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. Feel free to share your comments and questions wherever you're watching! 2022-03-23T16:48:18Z

After missing out on the Tyreek Hill blockbuster trade, a lot of Jets fans are wondering who the heck will end up being the top wide receiver on the team?

Perhaps the answer has been under our noses the entire time.

Moore doesn’t fit the prototypical profile of a bonafide No. 1 wideout at just 5-foot-10, 179 pounds. However, he has a lot of fans around the league that believe he is due for a quantum leap in 2022.

Moore has the swagger, work ethic, and skills to blossom in his second season in the NFL.

In his rookie campaign, he showed some pops that excited a lot of people inside the building:

43 catches

538 yards

Six total touchdowns

Friendly reminder that Elijah Moore demonstrated WR1 ability last year pic.twitter.com/tyCeEavP2V — Hen (@JetsIslandIG) March 23, 2022

Those numbers were fine, but they could’ve been so much better. The former Ole Miss product missed six games and went through a lot of trials and tribulations in 2021.

It took him a while to learn the playbook and transition to the professional game. Injuring his quad and being forced to miss the entire preseason slate certainly didn’t help matters. Then he hurt his quad again which forced him to miss the final six games of the season.

If he can stay healthy and consider all of the improvements around the rest of the offense, Moore should easily eclipse 1,000 yards in 2022.

That would snap a six-year drought for the Jets in the 1K receiving club and provide Zach Wilson a nice toy to play with.

Gang Green is certainly going to do their homework this offseason, as they have already, to add another top wideout to the group. The most likely path is through the 2022 NFL draft, although general manager Joe Douglas is still holding out hope he can pull off a big trade.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could Land Steal of Offseason With ‘Draft-and-Stash’ Strategy