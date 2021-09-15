Jets Add Proven Defensive Stud, Work out Former Big Money Free Agent

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team would be adding bodies ahead of their Week 2 matchup and he was a man of his word.

On Tuesday evening, the green and white added several new players to the roster and worked out a few others.

The season opener was highlighted by a loss but they added insult to injury, with well more injuries.

After just a single regular-season game, Gang Green’s linebacking corps has completely imploded:

Blake Cashman was placed on injured reserve which will make him unavailable for a minimum of the next three games.

Jamien Sherwood is out multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle.

That’s on top of Jarrad Davis getting hurt in preseason that’ll take him out until at least Week 6.

With all of those injuries, the Jets had to do something and they ended up adding a proven stud.

On Tuesday evening veteran linebacker BJ Goodson signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million with the green and white.

He’s a player that has 43 career starts and has played in 66 games. There are two things that really stand out that intrigued the Jets:

Leadership.

He was considered a “key leader” down the stretch for the playoff-bound Cleveland Browns. With so many guys out for the Jets’, this extra chutzpah will be a welcomed addition to the locker room.

Strike while the iron is hot.

Goodson is coming off the best season of his five-year career: 91 combined tackles, 59 of those solo, two interceptions, and six pass deflections. Instead of paying for a player with production far in the past, the Jets are paying up for a player coming off his best stuff.

Just because the Jets added a body to the active roster at linebacker, that doesn’t mean that their shopping spree is over.

On Tuesday they worked out a slew of players at a variety of positions, but the one that jumped off the page was ex-Jet Avery Williamson.

We speculated on Tuesday morning some potential additions that would make sense and Williamson cracked our list. On a separate note we’ll also be sharing the winning lottery numbers on Boy Green’s Twitter later this week so stay tuned.

Williamson is still young at 29 years of age and returning him to the green and white would solve one of the big N “if” L questions Jets fans have pondered over the years.

Coming off of a remarkable first year with the Jets in 2018, expectations were sky high heading into the 2019 season with a new running mate in talented linebacker CJ Mosley.

Unfortunately, Jets fans never got to see that vision become a reality.

Williamson went down in a crumpled heap in a meaningless preseason game vs the Atlanta Falcons. Many wondered what the heck he was still doing in the game when all the other starters were removed from the contest?

Then a few weeks later Mosley after an amazing first-half performance in the Week 1 2019 season opener battled injuries that took him out for the majority of that season.

Eventually, Williamson was traded away along with a 2022 seventh-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fifth-rounder. While Mosley missed the last two seasons due to injury and opting out due to COVID.

We never got to see what they would look like together in Jets uniforms, so why not get the band back together in 2021?

There would be something pretty poetic about Williamson and Mosley returning to play with one another in 2021. Especially after both players were marred by injuries in 2019 and ironically stepping up to the plate after a recent rash of injuries to the linebacking corps. That’s what we call coming around full circle.

