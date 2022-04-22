The New York Jets are keeping their options open with less than a week to go ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

General manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media for his pre-draft access and reiterated that if the right opportunity presents itself, they will be aggressive.

That could come into play in a variety of ways including this wild trade proposal from earlier this week.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Interesting Proposal





Play



Video Video related to proposed trade sends jets disgruntled wr, multiple picks on draft day 2022-04-22T14:37:48-04:00

Bill Barnwell put together a fascinating mock draft completely overflowing with trade possibilities for ESPN.

To kick everything off he had a blockbuster proposal between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jets:

Gang Green receives: No. 1 overall (first-rounder), No. 33 overall (second-rounder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr

Jaguars receive: No. 4 overall (first-rounder), No. 10 overall (first-rounder), No. 38 overall (second-rounder), No, 146 overall (fifth-rounder)

According to the NFL draft value chart, this is a pretty even trade for both sides. The Jets overpay slightly (3,651.4 points) versus the Jaguars (3,580 points). Although Shenault’s value is considered a “mid-fourth-rounder” per Barnwell.

If this trade were to go through, here are the picks the Jets would have for the 2022 NFL draft:

No. 1 overall (first-round)

No. 33 overall (second-round)

No. 35 overall (second-round)

No. 69 overall (third-round)

No. 111 overall (fourth-round)

No. 117 overall (fourth-round)

No. 163 overall (fifth-round)

Barnwell called this the “least valuable top pick since 2013” because of the lack of a top quarterback or consensus top player. Which opens the door for a potential trade.

The thought process behind this move, according to Barnwell, is Jets head coach Robert Saleh could get his version of Bosa with whoever his top EDGE rusher is.

A Poor Man’s Version of Deebo Samuel





Play



Video Video related to proposed trade sends jets disgruntled wr, multiple picks on draft day 2022-04-22T14:37:48-04:00

Everyone is buzzing about the potential of the Jets pursuing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and for good reason, he is super talented.

🚨 Oh wow: @JeffDarlington just said the team he has heard the most regarding a Deebo Samuel (@19problemz) trade from social media or people texting him is the #Jets, ‘they’ve got the draft collateral, the money to do it, & the need’ + #49ers connections 🎥 NFL Live on @espn 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1FScA4KtUc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 21, 2022

However there are a lot of moving pieces there with the 49ers deciding if they want to trade him, satisfying Samuel’s agent with a big-time contract offer, and of course, giving up the necessary insane draft compensation it would take to land him.

If the Jets are hellbent on adding a versatile swiss army knife to their offense, perhaps they can go in a different direction.

Whether Gang Green pulls the trigger on this Barnwell trade proposal with the Jaguars is up for debate, but they could still do a separate deal to bring in Shenault.

The 23-year-old originally came into the league as the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. In two years Shenault has played for two different head coaches and he is on pace to play for his third if he remains a member of the Jags.

The former Colorado product has put up some interesting numbers so far, but he hasn’t been able to realize his full potential:

1,351 yards from scrimmage

Five total touchdowns

Averages nine yards per offensive touch

With the Jets, he could be a poor man’s version of Samuel with similar size at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds but not the same level of proven production.

He would come at a fraction of the price both in terms of trade compensation and contractually speaking. Shenault still has two super cheap years left on his rookie contract with a $4.5 million cap hit total and all it would cost is likely a mid-rounder to acquire him.

Ben Standig of The Athletic says “there has been talk” of the Jaguars potentially trading the talented wide receiver.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Jump to Front of Deebo Samuel Sweepstakes Amid New Trade Twist