Jets Land Deep Threat Receiver in Trade Proposal With Colts

The New York Jets have plenty of options with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, including trading back while still landing a top wide receiver prospect like Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay came up with some trade scenarios for the top 10 picks of this year’s draft. For the Jets, Kay suggested that they trade back five spots with the Indianapolis Colts to recoup some picks.

Here are the full trade details.

Colts receive: 10th overall pick

Jets receive: 15th, 46th, and 117th overall picks

By trading back, Kay also mentions how Thomas can be an ideal fit for the Jets.

“Trading down to No. 15 should still allow the Jets to come away with a quality receiver,” Kay wrote. “Rather than reaching for Thomas at No. 10, New York could trade down and then scoop him up at a more fitting spot in the middle of the first round. ”

Thomas may not have the pedigree of fellow teammate Malik Nabers, but he’d be an exciting weapon for the Jets.

Brian Thomas Jr. Scouting Report

Thomas is currently the 17th overall prospect on the consensus big board. It’s easy to see why after looking back on his college career.

As a 4-star recruit and one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, Thomas could have gone anywhere. Instead of taking up offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, or Florida State, he decided to stay in his home state to play for the LSU Tigers.

That move panned out for Thomas, even if he was a bit of a late bloomer. He experienced a breakout 2023 season after modest production in previous years. Along with third-team All-American honors, he finished the year with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Along with solid size at nearly 6’3″ and 209 pounds, Thomas has legitimate athleticism. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.81 out of 10 is highlighted by an absurd 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds.

Brian Thomas Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.81 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/UQzFM7Hqof pic.twitter.com/5bVK0MrhX2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

Thomas is the ultimate height-weight-speed prospect in this year’s draft class. He has the body control and length to consistently win contested-catch situations, along with the burst after the catch to get the corner on defenders.

Route running isn’t Thomas’ speciality right now, relying more on athleticism than technique. He could become an even deadlier weapon at the NFL level with proper coaching and an improved focus on the finer details of receiver play.

Wide Receiver Is a Long-Term Need for the Jets

The Jets should still consider taking a wide receiver early in the draft, even after a busy offseason.

Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 option for the Jets. However, the Jets still need a long-term running mate with him to take some of the pressure off in 2024 and beyond.

Mike Williams is expected to be the short-term answer opposite of Wilson. The former Los Angeles Chargers receiver is a big-bodied outside weapon. Still, he’s 29 years coming off of a torn ACL, and is only on a one-year deal for the Jets.

If the Jets want to keep surrounding Aaron Rodgers with weapons, drafting a prospect like Thomas to rotate in with Williams could make New York that much more dangerous next season.