Jets, Eagles Proposed Trade Could Deliver Perfect Storm for Joe Douglas

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has developed a reputation as a guy who enjoys trades.

As we look ahead to the 2022 NFL draft, it is easy to find possible connections between franchises and how a deal could be consummated.

Speaking of connective tissue an analyst was able to put some pieces together for what another Jets trade could look like this offseason.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports documented several trade possibilities that the Philadelphia Eagles could pull the trigger on in the first round of April’s draft.

With the Eagles owning three first-round draft choices, they have plenty of ammo to make a move. On top of their assets their general manager, Howie Roseman, loves trades almost as much as Douglas does.

With that being said here was the proposed offer from Benjamin:

Eagles receive the No. 10 overall pick (first-rounder)

Jets receive the No. 15 overall pick (first-rounder) and a 2023 second-rounder

“New York may very well be positioned to move back and still find a Day 1 starter out wide, at linebacker or elsewhere, so Roseman dials up former colleague Joe Douglas, the Jets’ GM, to bypass the rival Commanders (No. 11) and secure one of the top remaining defensive talents, such as potential Fletcher Cox successors Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt, or linebacker standouts like Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd.”

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Eagles would be slightly overpaying (1,470 total points) versus (1,300 total points).

Exactly the Kind of Deal JD Is Interested In





The Jets Zone: NFL Owner's Meetings juicy nuggets + it's time to make a trade Boy Green hops on LIVE to react to the Joe Douglas + Robert Saleh press conferences from the NFL Owner's Meetings & explain why it is time to make a big trade! Make sure you show your support by giving the video a thumbs up + hitting the subscribe button! 2022-03-31T08:48:59Z

There is a lot of smoke around the Jets possibly trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. If Douglas is going to do it, this seems like the trade that would make the most sense.

The Jets would only slide back five spots, from No. 10 to No. 15, staying within range to still get a prospect they think pretty highly of.

That could be at wide receiver, EDGE rusher, on the offensive line, or even in the defensive backfield. All of that will depend on what they end up doing with the No. 4 overall pick.

In the deal, they’d also be picking up a super valuable future second-rounder. They could use that to improve the team in the future or it could be a part of a larger package to go trade for a proven veteran.

The #Jets are "keeping an eye" on AJ Brown (#Titans), DK Metcalf (#Seahawks), & Deebo Samuel (#49ers) in potential trade talks, per @RichCimini. All 3 are entering the final year of their rookie contracts & with WR market blowing up (contract-wise) something could shake here. pic.twitter.com/ScRQjpG3m2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 27, 2022

It has been well documented that the Jets have been aggressive this offseason in trying to improve the offensive side of the football with a proven star at receiver. This could be another piece that brings them one step closer to making that dream a reality.

The NFL is a business built on relationships.

Douglas spent four seasons with the Eagles organization from 2016 through 2019 as the vice president of player personnel. He crossed over with Roseman who has been with Philadelphia since 2000.

Those kinds of connections can often lead to exploratory phone calls leading into draft day. Keep an eye out on this possibility over the coming weeks.

