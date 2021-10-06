Jets Place Promising Draft Pick on IR, Sign Undersized Running Back

The New York Jets are riding an emotional high after their first win of the season over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

As they turn the page to the Atlanta Falcons in London, they’re continuing to finagle with their roster.

On Tuesday, October 5 they sadly had to place one of their most promising draft picks on injured reserve and they added an undersized running back.

Day 3 Pick Is Headed to Injured Reserve





Play



When Hamsah Nasirildeen was originally selected in the 2021 NFL Draft in the sixth round out of Florida State, he was a relative afterthought.

He played safety in college but as soon as he was taken, the coaching staff converted him into a linebacker.

Despite his humble beginnings he more than proved himself throughout the offseason training activities and became a surprise starter heading into the season.

Although he hasn’t played a defensive snap since the Week 2 home opener vs the New England Patriots.

Part of that is the Jets growing confidence in former waiver wire addition Quincy Williams. While an incomplete player, he is one that plays with intensity and emotion and that has earned him a permanent spot in the linebacking corps.

It’s still unclear why the Jets put Nasirildeen on injured reserve. No injury was mentioned in the press release and when Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the press he didn’t bring it up.

By being placed on injured reserve he is out for a minimum of the next three weeks, although it could be longer. A disappointing turn of events for a player with a ton of upside and now leaves the Jets in a very precarious position as it pertains to the depth at linebacker.

Hello, Hello





Play



This should sound like a very familiar name to Jets fans: Austin Walter.

Well, he’s back baby.

Since entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice, Walter has bounced around the league with three different NFL squads (New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and the Jets).

Back in May, he was claimed off of waivers by the green and white. Walter lasted three months with the team and was eventually placed on injured reserve then later released.

The lowlight of his run with Gang Green was an embarrassing fumble vs the New York Giants in the preseason.

Now he has a chance at redemption. Walter essentially replaces Josh Adams on the practice squad as an emergency guy they can use in a pinch.

Adams was initially cut by the Jets, but they wanted him to return to the practice squad once he cleared waivers. Unfortunately, the feeling wasn’t mutual and Adams decided to stay in free agency instead.

He’s a smaller player (5-foot-8, 202 pounds) and has a history in the scheme with his time in the bay with San Fran.

