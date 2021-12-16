Jets Should Swipe $66 Million Mammoth Offensive Lineman, Says Analyst

The New York Jets did a really solid job improving the offensive line from 2020 to 2021, but there is still more work to be done.

Both Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (starting right guard) and Morgan Moses (starting right tackle) are set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. With those massive voids in the trenches, the Jets are thinking about what life will look like in 2022.

One analyst provided a strong option that the green and white should consider this offseason.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Gargantuan Opportunity





Play



The PERFECT 2022 Free Agency Fits For The New York Jets The New York Jets need some work, but with the young talent they have on the team, they may be able to make some progress with a couple big moves in the front office. 2021-12-16T03:09:48Z

On I’m Just Saying NFL analyst Brian Mazique shared the perfect free agency fit for the Jets in 2022:

“There is a gentleman in the division who is set to be a free agent. When healthy this man is a nasty dude and that is Trent Brown of the New England Patriots. Imagine an offensive line with a healthy Mekhi Becton and a healthy Brown on the other side. I can’t think of a better situation for a young quarterback than to have that combination of tackle protection. Brown is my No. 1 free agency fit for the Jets.”

The 28-year old offensive lineman is in the last year of a mega-deal he originally signed as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders for over $66 million. That contract back in 2019 temporarily made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

He started off his career as a seventh-round draft choice by the San Francisco 49ers and after a few years of developing, Brown was traded to the Patriots in 2018.

After a magical year where he was the blindside protector for the Super Bowl-winning Pats, he signed that massive deal with the Raiders. Long story short things didn’t work out there and in a rare move was dealt back to the Patriots this past offseason.

All-in-all the big man has played in 68 career games and has started in 65 of them. On top of his Super Bowl ring, Brown also earned a Pro Bowl nomination back in 2019.

Stealing From a Divisional Rival





Play



Trent Brown: The standard in New England is the same 2nd time around | Press Conference OL Trent Brown addressed the media on 8/10; he discussed returning to the Patriots, the 'loaded' defense, his praise of Dante Scarnecchia & more. Subscribe to the New England Patriots YouTube channel: bit.ly/2IOD2e9 For More Patriots NFL Action: bit.ly/2Y1e9zz #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #NFL For more Patriots content: patriots.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/ Follow us on… 2021-08-11T00:30:15Z

The Jets’ current options at right tackle are George Fant and Morgan Moses. Fant is filling in for Becton who has been injured since Week 1. While Moses is a pending free agent in 2022, so who knows if Gang Green can retain his services.

Although if they decide to go in a new direction this offseason, there are two juicy reasons to add Brown to the lineup.

The obvious

You fill the gaping hole at right tackle with a more than serviceable big man who when healthy has proven to be a dominant force in the trenches.

Double dip

The less obvious, but still super impactful reason is to steal a key cog away from New England. What better way to hurt a divisional rival than taking one of their players and using that stud against them?

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t made the progressions everyone has been hoping for, but one way to double down on your bet is by investing in the trenches.

Becton stands in at 6-foot-7, 370 pounds and Brown is 6-foot-8, 359 pounds. That is a lot of brutus beefcake upfront to ensure the future health and safety of your young quarterback.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets QB ‘Poached’ by AFC Contender