Jets GM Made Right Decision Passing on Star WR Julio Jones

Sometimes the best move you can make is the one you don’t. That was certainly the case over the weekend when the New York Jets passed on former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons officially traded the future Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout to the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster deal on Sunday.

Dirty birds receive a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

While the Titans land Jones and a sixth-rounder in 2023.

When you see the compensation it ultimately cost to land one of the best wide receivers of this generation, many Jets fans and media analysts asked why not Gang Green?

Julio and the Jets Just Didn’t Make Sense

Jones is a 32-year old wide receiver who is owed over $32 million over the next two seasons. He wanted to go to a championship contender. A title is the only missing piece to what has been a remarkable hall of fame career.

While the Jets are in the first year of a brand new era with a first-year head coach in Robert Saleh, a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, and they’re a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010.

That didn’t fit what the veteran wide receiver wanted and if we’re being honest it didn’t fit the bill for what the Jets needed.

When you add a player of Jones caliber, he immediately would become the No. 1 wide receiver and the focal point of the offense. That’s something the green and white hasn’t had in a long time (Brandon Marshall in 2015).

There’s a strong chance that would’ve hindered the progress and development of some of the younger wideouts on the team:

Denzel Mims is a budding second-year wide receiver that needs more reps in 2021.

Elijah Moore is entering his rookie season out of Ole Miss. There are high expectations for the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Gang Green handed a ton of money to a proven stud in Corey Davis. They didn’t pay him to kiss babies and sign autographs. The Jets paid him to be a tough, physical, and dominant star.

If Jones was added to this rotation, who gets replaced in the lineup?

Of course, sprinkle in the other veterans and pieces in the receiving core. Jamison Crowder is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team, but he’s led the Jets in receiving yardage over the last two seasons. Then throw it the star of voluntary workouts thus far for the green and white, Keelan Cole, who has made quite the impact since signing back in March.

There Is Actually Some Good News

There are some fans who were bummed that the Jets didn’t add Jones this weekend. Of course, it would’ve been sexy he’s JULIO FREAKING JONES, but it’ll pay off for the Jets in the long run. Despite not adding a former Pro Bowl wideout, there’s actually some good news for fans to bask in.

At least he’s not a New England Patriot *shoulder shrug*

There were a ton of rumors that the Patriots were among the favorites to land Jones, but fortunately for the Jets, they didn’t. It’s interesting that New England thought Mohamed Sanu was worth a second but Jones wasn’t? I’ll hang up and listen.

Won’t have to play against him when the team travels to London

The former Falcons stud brings a unique combination of size (6-foot-3), speed (4.39 40-yard dash), and ability to the gridiron.

Originally the Jets were scheduled to come across the pond to play Jones and the Falcons in Week 5. The good news is when they play the dirty birds they won’t have to worry about the former All-Pro wideout.

Although sadly, the Jets will now have to face him a week earlier. An old face in a new place as Jones will line up for his new team (Titans) who are scheduled to play Gang Green in Week 4.