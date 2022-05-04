Pro Bowler Sounds Off: Jets Roster Is ‘Twice as Good’ as Patriots

The New York Jets have been spending more of their time worrying about draft position than winning football games over the last batch of years.

Although after a recent facelift to the roster there is plenty of optimism in the air heading into a new year. Those positive vibes recently influenced a prominent analyst to share some gospel on all things Gang Green.

Still Bleeds That Green and White

Longtime NFL veteran and current television analyst Bart Scott joined First Take this week and chose violence when asked whether or not the Jets have jumped the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings:

“To answer your question Molly, absolutely. At what point are we going to realize it was more about 12 (Tom Brady) than Bill Belichick. He got a ‘C’ [grade from Mel Kiper Jr], tell me what draft Belichick has ever hit? He is always getting a ‘C’. 12 was always able to cover it up.

What is his great move this offseason? Belichick let his best corner walk out of the door because he feels like he is the almighty. We witnessed a team that got old, slow, and exposed in the playoffs. The Jets can have good things. It is okay to be happy and optimistic. At some point, the big bad wolf ain’t the big bad wolf no more. Yeah, the Patriots are the big bad wolf, they look the same but when they open their mouth they ain’t got no teeth. New England is all bark, no bite.

We thought Mac and cheese was the second coming of Tom Brady? Please. They don’t have any of those core pieces anymore. What was their big move? Cole Strange? I was covering the NFL draft and I had to look through my pamphlet to figure out who the hell he was.

The entire division has passed the Patriots. I implore you Keyshawn Johnson to tell me where the lie is? When you go through this roster, tell me that the Jets roster isn’t twice as good and possibly even at the quarterback position.”

Scott spent 11 years in the NFL including the final four with the green and white. During that span the former Pro Bowler put up some solid production:

Nine sacks

299 total tackles

33 quarterback hits

37 tackles for loss

Although beyond the individual accolades, Scott was also a part of the last glory days for Gang Green as they made back-to-back AFC championship games from 2009 through 2010.

The Harsh Reality

While a lot of that may be real and hilarious, most pundits will continue to say, well they have Bill Belichick and they’ll figure it out.

Although specifically talking about this “rivalry”, there is nothing to really discuss. Heck, it is even hard to call it that anymore.

The Patriots have won 20 of the last 22 matchups including 12 in a row. Heck, even the last two wins for the Jets against New England came via overtime. The last time that the Jets straight up defeated the Patriots in regulation was back during the AFC divisional round of the playoffs back in January of 2011.

If the Jets really want people to buy in then they need to punch New England in the mouth and stop this embarrassing losing streak in 2022.

Once they do that, people both locally and nationally will start to take them more seriously. Until then, the Patriots will continue to get the benefit of the doubt, despite a lot of the things Scott said on ESPN.

