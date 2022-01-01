Jets Linked to One of ‘Biggest Playmakers’ in College Football

New York Jets fans are going to get a taste of every single possibility during mock draft season.

With two picks inside the top-10, they will be linked to nearly every player under the sun. Although one player has seemingly separated himself from the rest due to his electric playmaking ability.

A Juicy Mock Draft Delivers Big Time





Speaking of mock drafts, Brentley Weissman of the Draft Network pegged Alabama star wide receiver, Jameson Williams, to the green and white.

“One of the biggest playmakers in all of college football, Jameson Williams took the college football world by storm. His electric speed and down-the-field playmaking ability will allow him to change the way defenses defend whichever team is lucky enough to secure his services. The Jets need playmakers on the outside in the worst way possible and Williams’ skill set is a perfect match for what Zach Wilson’s strengths are—throwing down the field. ”

If the Jets ended up pulling the trigger on the former Crimson Tide star it would be historic on a lot of levels.

They haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2001 when they snagged Santana Moss out of Miami.

While they have two very capable weapons in Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, they need more talent.

Imagine the #Jets having a trio of WRs that includes WR Corey Davis, WR Elijah Moore & WR Jameson Williams next year? I'm with it. They hold multiple R1 picks in 2022. I wouldn't mind Evan Neal with 1st pick either if he's available. Becton, AVT, and Neal? Like it. #BEASTwriter — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) December 30, 2021

Williams is the No. 10 overall player on Todd McShay’s top-32 big board. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound receiver brings elite speed and unbelievable playmaking ability to the table.

After spending two years at Ohio State buried on the wide receiver depth chart, Williams has exploded in 2021 with more opportunities:

Two years at OSU: 15 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns

One year at Alabama: 68 receptions for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns

Why This Would Make a Ton of Sense





Play



The Jets need more explosive plays.

So far this season the green and white have a 10 percent explosive pass rate, per Sharp Football Analysis. That is tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

One way to fix that would be drafting Williams who is the college football leader in touchdown receptions of 40 yards or longer with nine. For context, that is more than three other college football teams that all appeared in the College Football Playoff:

TD catches of 40+ yards 🔺 Jameson Williams – 9

🔺 Michigan – 8

🔺 Georgia – 6

🔺 Cincinnati – 3 pic.twitter.com/a622ksUTyC — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 31, 2021

That kind of playmaking ability is super duper on the surface, but the ripple effects go beyond that. If one player is making that kind of difference, opposing defensive coordinators have to think about doubling that player.

If they make that mistake, then good luck with Moore or Davis 1-on-1 with a favorable matchup that Zach Wilson can take advantage of.

Some will argue that taking a receiver in the first round is a luxury, especially when you consider the recent success of day two and three picks in the NFL draft. Although another person may argue you normally get what you pay for.

For instance, we can’t deny the impact that Ja’Marr Chase has had on the Cincinnati Bengals passing attack and imagining that kind of player on the Jets offense is mighty tantalizing.

