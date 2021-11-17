Jets Rookie Is ‘Going to Be a Perennial Pro Bowler’, Says Analyst

In the midst of a 2-7 campaign for the New York Jets, it is hard to stay positive.

One way fans can attempt to do so is by closing their eyes and escaping to another world by dreaming the impossible dream.

This week Pro Bowl voting officially opened up for 2022 and it could be a moment for some Jets to make an appearance.

The Jets traded up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, much to the chagrin of analyst nerds across the country, for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

While it was criticized for a variety of reasons including but not limited too: trading up in general for a team with so many roster holes, trading up for an interior offensive lineman, and the value of the deal overall.

Despite all that, it seems like the Jets hit an absolute home run with their selection.

AVT has been like a fine wine getting better with age. After missing the majority of the offseason with a pec injury, he has continued to find his way as he has progressed through the year.

Vera-Tucker has started every single game this season at left guard for the Jets and played 100 percent of those snaps.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has seen enough this year to deem that AVT “is going to be a perennial Pro Bowler.”

The Jets have been tough to watch this season but here’s one bright spot—AVT is going to be a perennial pro bowler. pic.twitter.com/EOf3EHzzLk — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 15, 2021

If AVT is voted to the Pro Bowl this year, he’ll be the first Jets offensive lineman to achieve that honor since Nick Mangold back in 2015.

Other Jets That Could Be up for Consideration





The 2022 Pro Bowl will be in Las Vegas this year and tickets are now available for purchase. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at noon PT and will be at Allegiant Stadium.

Although more important than buying your tickets to the Pro Bowl is the fan voting has officially opened.

Here is how you can get AVT and any other Jets player you’d like to the annual all-star game:

Go to www.NFL.com/ProBowlVote and cast your ballot

Fans can use their mobile device to text “PBVOTE” to 635635

Also on Twitter during the final two-week voting window (from November 30 through December 16), fans can vote directly on the bird app by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging their official Twitter handle, or by simply creating a hashtag with their first and last name. In any of these situations, you must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote for it to count.

The rules are very simple, fans across the NFL can vote as many times as they’d like from Tuesday, November 16 through Thursday, December 16 across all the platforms listed above.

