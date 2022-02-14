Jets ‘Actively Looking to Replace’ Disappointing Draft Pick: Report

The stench of the New York Jets 2020 draft class can be smelled from a mile away.
If first impressions were everything, general manager Joe Douglas might not have made it to 2022.
Now heading into a critical offseason, one insider says the green and white are looking to hit the reset button.
ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!
Things Aren’t Working Out
Connor Hughes of The Athletic recently shared that the Jets are “actively looking” to replace Jets’ safety Ashtyn Davis this offseason.
Hughes added that he expects the 25-year-old to remain on the roster, but his role on the team is very much up in the air.
The former California product was originally taken with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 class. He was an athletic piece of clay that had raw ability and instincts, but someone the Jets thought they could mold and develop into a star.
For a variety of reasons that hasn’t worked out.
In two seasons he has missed 10 games due to injuries and has been unable to make a consistent impact.
Although the worst part of his game that has been highlighted on social media is his poor tackling and terrible angles.
The talented safety still has two years left on his rookie contract for $2.9 million. Davis is dirt cheap and young, for those reasons his football dream will stay alive, but his dreams of starting are over for Gang Green.
The Available Options to Consider
The world is the Jets oyster this offseason as it pertains to the safety position. All options are on the table from the 2022 NFL draft to trade and even free agency.
On Pro Football Focus’ updated big board they have four safeties listed inside the top-50 prospects:
- Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (No. 3 overall)
- Lewis Cine, Georgia (No. 27 overall)
- Daxton Hill, Michigan (No. 33 overall)
- Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (No. 38 overall)
Here are some of the biggest names expected to reach unrestricted free agency at the position:
- Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
- Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals
- Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
If they decide to look from within there are a few options the green and white could consider.
The Jets are high on converted safety Jason Pinnock who showed some signs of life at the end of the season. Although he is probably best suited in a rotational or backup role.
Another player that has tickled the front office’s fancy is Elijah Riley. They have been trying for years to get him on the roster and were finally able to acquire him in 2021 off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
The youngster showed some pizazz but similarly is likely destined for a reserve role on the team heading into 2022.
The safety spot might not be considered a premium or a top priority for the green and white, but the unit needs a serious facelift this offseason.
Better play on the backend of the defense can help every other facet on that side of the ball. With as many resources as the Jets possess, there are no excuses not to address the position.
Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!
READ NEXT: Proposed Scenario Sees Jets Lure Future Hall of Famer out of Retirement
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com