Jets Warned to Avoid Aaron Rodgers’ Secret Weapon in Free Agency

The New York Jets are in desperate need of answers over the coming months.

With a lack of chutzpah offensively, the goal is to find some players in free agency, the trade market, and of course during the 2022 NFL draft that can make a difference.

Although not every option that will be available is the right answer for the green and white. One analyst argued they should steer clear of a very talented playmaker this offseason.

Beware of the Magician





Tyler Calvaruso of The Jets Wire recently revealed eight wide receivers that Gang Green should avoid this offseason for a variety of reasons.

One of the players that cracked his list was Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The crux of his argument was MVS’s affinity for invisibility. Throughout his career, he has been a “feast or famine” kind of weapon.

When he is red hot, Valdes-Scantling has proven to be a dynamic weapon and a favorite of All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their time together.

Although when he isn’t clicking, the talented wideout has routinely gone MIA for long stretches of his career.

What the Jets need this offseason is reliability and unfortunately, MVS has been anything but during his four year run in the NFL:

123 receptions

2,153 yards

13 touchdowns

The 27-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March and he is projected to land a very respectable $8.7 million salary, per Spotrac.

That figure would rank 25th among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

For the green and white, they’d be much better served if they spent their money elsewhere this offseason.

Overwhelmed by the Number of Options





Everyone agrees that the Jets need some more help at wide receiver, but no one is on the same page on who that player should be.

There are a ridiculous amount of choices for Gang Green to consider:

General manager Joe Douglas has an incredibly difficult, yet exciting job to do this offseason. He has a war chest of draft picks to either use on young players or package them for proven veterans. He could also dive into the deep end of the pool in free agency to snag his guy.

Regardless of the decision he makes, Douglas has to get the most talented and best guy for the job.

The green and white already have two starting wide receivers on the roster heading into 2022 with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Now they have to find that third starter, ideally, a true No. 1 wide receiver that can take pressure off of the rest of the offense.

If Zach Wilson is going to take the leaps and bounds those inside the organization believe he is capable of, he’ll need the best talent and protection around him to take full advantage.

