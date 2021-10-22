Insider ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Saints Calls Jets Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Jets are going to continue to hear their name brought up in trade talks as we approach the deadline on November 2.

Whether fairly or unfairly, this team has been labeled a seller by the masses, and NFL teams are like vultures flying over a rotting carcass. If they think they can get a deal and swipe a key piece to improve their title chances they’ll do it.

The New Orleans Saints Have Entered the Chat





There is a lot of speculation if the Jets will be sellers at the deadline. If history is any indication, general manager Joe Douglas will certainly answer the phone if it rings.

One team that could be calling the green and white sooner rather than later is the New Orleans Saints.

“I think the Saints should consider trading for Jamison Crowder or Denzel Mims,” ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast. “They need wide receivers and Crowder is a polished guy that could step right in. Mims is more of a long-term project but that wouldn’t surprise me if the Saints come knocking looking for some wideouts.”

New Orleans simply don’t have the horses to compete at wide receiver:

Chris Hogan

Marquez Callaway

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Ty Montgomery

Kenny Stills

Deonte Harris

They also have a pair of talented wide receivers who are banged up in Tre’Quan Smith (injured reserve) and Michael Thomas (physically unable to perform list). It sounds like Thomas is still “a few weeks away.” So they could obviously use a ton of help in that department.

Crowder is on the last year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He took a pay cut during the summer to stay with the team and is making $5 million in 2021.

While Mims still has two more years left on his rookie deal after 2021. He was originally taken with the No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Baylor.

Trade Value and Whether or Not It Makes Sense





Crowder is 28 years of age and his future with the team certainly appears murky beyond 2021.

The former Duke product could be a plug-and-play guy for the Saints and immediately would provide Jameis Winston a reliable target that can create separation at the point of attack.

While Mims is on the other side of the coin at just 24 years old and is in the midst of his second professional season. After a promising rookie campaign, Mims has dealt with a tumultuous offseason that was highlighted by a bad case of food poisoning, trouble learning the playbook, and a lack of involvement in the offense.

What could the trade value be for each of those players?

Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast had this to say on Crowder:

“Probably not much for Crowder because he’s in the final year of his contract, but he is a productive slot player. So I’m thinking maybe a sixth or seventh-rounder in the 2022 NFL draft.”

Here was his take on Mims:

“I think if you traded Denzel you’d probably get more [than you would for Marcus Maye]. Just because he still has two years left on his deal at a team-friendly salary.”

By the way, his baseline for Maye was around “a fifth-rounder” maybe more so take that into account for the possible Mims value.

Also, one more player to keep an eye out for that wasn’t mentioned would be veteran wideout, Keelan Cole. He is also on a one-year deal for $5 million and it would make a ton of sense if the Saints showed interest in him.

A couple of quick takes on all of these rumors:

If the Jets flipped Crowder and/or Cole that could open up opportunities for some of the younger players on the roster and they likely won’t be back in 2022 anyway.

Although the green and white should resist the urge to deal Mims outside of getting their investment back (a second-rounder). If they can’t get that level of compensation they should stick by their young wideout and let him develop because every time he has been given opportunities Mims has produced. Coincidence? I think not.

