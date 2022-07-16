One of the most exciting things about the NFL is the level of unpredictability.

Whether it is teams going from worst to first or unknown players rising to stardom. For a team like the New York Jets, they’re going to need a slew of surprises to overcome their lowly 5.5 over/under Vegas win-loss prediction in 2022.

One analyst recently highlighted a secret weapon that could make some noise next season.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Juicy Secret

Play

Video Video related to jets’ $55 million stud listed as ‘best kept secret’ ahead of 2022 2022-07-16T17:02:05-04:00

Gary Davenport was recently tasked with identifying every NFL team’s “best-kept secret” heading into the 2022 season for Bleacher Report.

For the Jets, he picked out defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

“It might seem odd to call a player that tied for his team lead in sacks and led his squad in pressures and quarterback hits a “secret.” But despite that career year, John Franklin-Myers of the New Jets is probably the least well known of the four starters on a front that (on paper at least) looks pretty formidable in 2022.”

JFM had six sacks last season which tied Quinnen Williams for the team lead in 2021. Not only is it odd to call him a secret with that fun fact in your back pocket, but also because of his contract.

On October 7 during the Jets’ trip to London to play the Atlanta Falcons, he signed a four-year contract extension worth over $55 million that featured over $30 million in guarantees.

Although despite all of that information, Davenport is completely correct in his assessment.

Everyone Is Overlooking Him

Play

Jets' Zach Wilson breaks silence on mama drama, inside access to passing camp Boy Green hops on LIVE to go behind the scenes on Zach Wilson's passing camp he hosted with his teammates + why he handled the drama the right way + answering your live questions/comments! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & of course check out the official Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ 2022-07-14T11:37:29Z

The 25-year-old (who will turn 26 during the 2022 NFL season) is one of the least known defensive linemen on the roster despite his salary and statistical prominence.

Gang Green added Carl Lawson last year for $45 million, Williams was selected with the No. 3 overall pick, and they also added another pass rusher in the first round with a monster trade-up to land Jermaine Johnson.

JFM being a secret is actually great news for the Jets. With so many pieces on the defensive side of the football, no one will be able to focus on just one guy. If they do there could be severe consequences.

One of the great things about Franklin-Myers’ game is his ability to line up all over the defensive line. JFM can line up inside (some have argued that is his best position) and he can also bounce outside.

Regardless of where he is placed, the former waiver wire addition will be a key cog in the Jets’ defense.

So much so that Davenport said a “10 sack season” that JFM is hoping for “may just be achievable after all.”

JFM and quite frankly a lot of talented players on the Jets are a secret to the general public. The reason why certainly isn’t.

Gang Green has had one winning season in the last 11 years and due to that hasn’t played in many prime-time games.

These players will earn a lot more recognition once the team starts winning games. Everything will fall into place after that.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Trade Proposal Lands Jets $18 Million LB, Former Top-10 Pick