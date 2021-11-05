Analyst Highlights Jets’ Silver Lining in Blowout: ‘He’s The Real Deal’

Not a lot went right in the New York Jets lone primetime game of the season vs the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

They got their doors blown off 45 to 30 and it was a ritual bloodletting on the defensive side of the ball:

Carson Wentz was 22-of-30 for 272 yards and had three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He averaged over 9.1 yards per toss and finished with a 134.3 quarterback rating.

The Colts’ rushing attack totaled 260 yards rushing, averaged 8.7 per clip, and scored an additional three touchdowns.

All in all, Indy had 532 yards of total offense and secured 28 first downs.

Despite everything that went wrong sending the Jets to a woeful 2-6 record and 0-5 on the road, there was a glimmer of hope that should inspire Gang Green fans for the future.

A Small Silver Lining That Should Make You Sleep Easier at Night





It was a horrific night that ended in a loss and the wind of hope was extinguished when Mike White went down with a forearm injury and never returned to the contest.

Although there was a silver lining in this game and ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry pointed it out in the middle of the contest:

“On a night where a lot went wrong for the Jets, they have to be thrilled with Elijah Moore. He’s the real deal.”

Through the first five weeks of the 2021 season, Moore was a relative non-factor:

Nine receptions for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Over the last two games, Moore has made his presence known:

13 catches for 151 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Arrow Is Pointing in the Right Direction for the Future





During the offseason, Moore looked like the biggest steal of the 2021 NFL draft and was a budding star. For whatever reason, that didn’t translate to the regular season and he wasn’t involved in the offense over the first five weeks.

Now his confidence is building and the upcoming schedule is looking tasty for the Jets (games that stand out):

Week 11 vs Miami (31st in passing yards allowed)

Week 12 at Houston (21st in passing yards allowed)

Week 13 vs Philadelphia (12th in passing yards allowed)

Week 14 vs New Orleans (14th in passing yards allowed)

Week 15 at Dolphins (see above)

Week 16 vs Jacksonville (18th in passing yards allowed)

This is a golden opportunity for Moore to go buck wild and reach his full potential.

He is getting comfortable in the offense, Mike LaFleur is featuring him more, and with that opportunities are coming. When you are consistently getting the rock it’s natural for you to get better at your craft.

The former Ole Miss product has a unique ability to create separation with his silky smooth route running, has soft hands, and is versatile as all heck.

Right now the Jets don’t have a true bonafide No. 1 wide receiver on the team that opponents have to specifically gameplan for. Moore has the potential to become that guy sooner rather than later and it could happen as soon as this season.

