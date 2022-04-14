Jets Staff Is ‘Ready to Move on’ From Disappointing Youngster: Report

As we continue to head towards the 2022 NFL draft, every roster is getting ready for an influx of talent.

Although around draft time not only will new players be coming in, but old players will be exiting. With that thought in mind, the New York Jets appear ready to hit the eject button on a once-promising stud.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic posted a mailbag segment this week where he addressed the future of third-year wideout Denzel Mims.

He said that the “staff is ready to move on” after a disappointing 2021 campaign. One of the big reasons why is because of “his cavalier, I don’t care attitude in practice and games.”

Apparently that “rubbed” a lot of people in the building the wrong way and Hughes says that a separation this offseason is probably best for both sides.

Mims is still only 24 years of age and has two super cheap years left on his rookie contract. The former Baylor product originally entered the league as the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In two seasons with the Jets, he has only played in 20 games due to injuries, COVID, and being benched as a healthy scratch on several occasions:

31 catches

490 yards

15.8 yards per reception

Also strangely Mims has yet to find the endzone during his short NFL career thus far.

Mims showed some flashes in his rookie season, but that didn’t carry over as he enjoyed a huge sophomore slump in 2021.

Hughes says he could see the green and white “trading” the talented wideout on the “final day of the draft.”

In terms of what they’ll get? Don’t hold your breath because it doesn’t seem like he has much value.

However, one creative way they could maximize his value is with a potential player-for-player swap, says Hughes.

“Basically, trade Mims for another underwhelming former first- or second-round pick, hoping a change of scenery for both gets their careers back on track.”

Teams are reportedly calling the #Eagles about Jalen Reagor. https://t.co/7dKeRYSDV8 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 11, 2022

Here are some interesting names that could make sense:

Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Detroit Lions

Has only played 10 games in two seasons

A new regime is in place with Detroit that didn’t draft him

23 years old

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Has only missed two games in two seasons

He is set to have his third different head coach in three seasons

22 years old (will be 23 by the start of the 2022 season)

Jalen Reagor, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

64 receptions, 695 yards, and three touchdowns in two years

23 years old

Travis Etienne, running back, Jaguars

His entire rookie season was lost due to a foot injury

23 years old

Laviska Shenault Jr, wide receiver, Jaguars

Talented swiss army knife

23 years old

