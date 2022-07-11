Jets Could Add ‘Future Superstar’ Defender, Says Analyst

Everyone is ready for the 2022 season to get underway for the New York Jets.

With training camp right around the corner, we still have some time to daydream about the future. One analyst took that concept to another level with a sneak peek into his crystal ball.

Can You Imagine?

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report provided a way-too-early 2023 mock draft and gave the Jets a promising building block for the future.

Jalen Carter, defensive lineman, Georgia Football

“If the Jets have the opportunity to add Jalen Carter at the top of the draft, Saleh should jump at the opportunity to build an elite defensive line in New York. The Jets already have Quinnen Williams and drafted a first-round edge prospect in Jermaine Johnson. Carter could be the future superstar that puts them over the top.”

In a Robert Saleh-coached defense, you can never have enough defensive linemen. He typically keeps between 10-11 guys each roster cut cycle because of the prominence in his scheme and the amount of rotating he does to keep guys fresh.

Georgia just won the National Championship this year because of their outstanding defense.

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Bulldogs had 15 alum hear their names called which is the most since the draft moved to a seven-round format, per The Athletic.

All five of the players that went in the first round came on the defensive side of the ball and according to some college football analysts, Carter is the best of the bunch.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defender just wreaks havoc plain and simple:

The #UGA defender with the highest % of positively @PFF_College graded plays in 2021… Returns in 2022 — #88 Jalen Carter pic.twitter.com/7MXr8wDS4W — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) February 27, 2022

It Will Be Here Soon Enough

While Carter would be a fantastic addition, that won’t come until 2023 if at all. Also in this projection, the green and white had the No. 6 overall pick, if they’re sitting that high in next year’s draft some heads might be rolling up top.

The good news is if you’re a fan of fantastic defensive line play you won’t have to wait until 2023 to see it.

Gang Green is loaded in every possible way heading into training camp.

You could make a legit argument that any number of Jets players could reach the double-digit sack mark with Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, and even John Franklin-Myers capable of taking a game over.

The Jets haven’t had a player accomplish that feat since 2015 (Muhammad Wilkerson). While it would be nice to check that one off the bucket list, there may be something even greater.

On top of the star talent up top, the Jets have some incredible depth that should make them nearly injury-proof if things go south.

Also with that amount of guys, the Jets may be hard-pressed to find a true double-digit sack artist. Instead, they could have multiple guys in that five to eight sack range which could be even better for the defense as a whole.

If you have one guy that is dominating, opposing offenses will be able to gameplan to stop that one guy. However, if you have multiple guys capable of doing damage then those same opposing offenses will have to pick their poison and hope for the best.

