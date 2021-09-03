Jets Linked to Versatile Cornerback as Potential Trade Target

The New York Jets cornerbacks are incredibly young. The seven players on the roster combined have only nine starts of experience.

They surprisingly cut their most experienced corner after the final roster cuts in Bless Austin as a cherry on top of this inexperienced pie.

This has led a lot of people to speculate, is another move on the way?

A Talented Player Just Became Available





Play



Bryce Callahan: 'We have high expectations' Bryce Callahan talks about the Broncos' new additions to the secondary and what they mean for the defense's goals for this season. Subscribe to Broncos » youtube.com/broncos 2021-07-30T19:37:10Z

On Thursday afternoon, Brad Spielberger of PFF revealed that “multiple sources” suggested that Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan “is a player to monitor for a potential trade” and would also be a “hot commodity if cut.”

On top of dropping that bomb, in the same breath, he mentioned two teams that would be interested: the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets.

The connection to the green and white stems from current general manager Joe Douglas’ past with the Bears. He was the Director of College Scouting in 2015 when Callahan was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Rice.

Denver has been “taking calls” on Callahan not “shopping him” which is a big difference, ask Jamal Adams.

All kidding aside, the talented cornerback could be had for the right price. What that price will be is still very much unclear.

An Intriguing Opportunity for the Jets





Play



Bryce Callahan: 'We have all the pieces to have the best secondary in the league' Cornerback Bryce Callahan meets with the media to discuss the mentality of pushing through his injuries, his thoughts on the new additions to the secondary and more. Subscribe to Broncos » youtube.com/broncos 2021-06-01T19:45:01Z

The Jets said they wanted to go for a youth movement at corner, so perhaps this doesn’t follow that strategy, but rules are meant to be broken.

Callahan is 29 years old, so the age doesn’t fit the mold, but his versatility certainly does. He has excelled as a nickel and as a boundary corner.

If that doesn’t attract the Jets there are two other things on his resume that certainly will:

Experience (over 55 games played and that includes 39 starts)

Production (six interceptions including two apiece in three out of the last four years)

Part of the reason Denver is interested in potentially moving on is the contract. Callahan is entering the last year of his deal featuring a base salary of $6.5 million.

Fortunately, money is no issue for the Jets who have the ninth most cap space in the NFL with over $10 million.

The other problem is health.

Callahan has never played a full 16 game season and in total has missed 41 games in six seasons including missing the entire 2019 campaign due to complications from a broken foot.

When healthy the 29-year old has often been considered “the best slot corner in the NFL.” Although he also possesses a rare ability to slide outside when called upon without any drop in play.

Bryce Hall is a fun and exciting cornerback for the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh believes he has a pair of starting corners in the slot in Michael Carter II and Javelin Guidry. Although the other starting cornerback spot that was vacated by Bless Austin is still very much up in the air.

In a perfect world, Callahan could come over via trade and slide right into the starting lineup. It would bring a level of stability and star power that this positional group currently lacks.

