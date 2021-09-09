Jets Are Legitimate RB Trade Partner for Injury-Plagued Ravens

The injury bug is the absolute worst in the world of sports. No one knows this better than the New York Jets.

They’ve dealt with a variety of injuries over the years that have crippled their team including this season with several key losses like Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry.

The unfortunate team of destiny this offseason has been the Baltimore Ravens.

Several Brutal Body Blows Ahead of 2021

From NFL Kickoff Early Edition: The #Ravens likely lost two more stars for the season, as RB Gus Edwards and CB Marcus Peters are feared to have torn their ACLs in practice today. pic.twitter.com/9sIH3ndqLZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

The Ravens’ front office has to start wondering whether or not one of their division rivals has a voodoo doll because this has reached a ridiculous level:

JK Dobbins, running back: torn ACL (out for the season)

Justice Hill, running back: torn Achilles (out for the season)

Gus Edwards, running back: torn ACL (out for the season)

Marcus Peters, cornerback: torn ACL (out for the season)

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver: groin injury (had surgery and out for multiple weeks)

The injuries to all of their running backs took place over the last 12 days and their room has been completely devastated.

In light of this news, Baltimore has made a series of corresponding roster moves including adding former Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and veteran tailback Devonta Freeman to the teams’ practice squad.

The only other running backs on the roster are Ty’Son Williams and another ex-Jet Trenton Cannon.

The Ravens are in absolute desperation mode and the regular season hasn’t even started for them yet.

Baltimore has aspirations of winning the AFC North, making a run in the playoffs, and heck even winning a Super Bowl.

Without a proper running game, despite what Lamar Jackson brings to the table, will really take away the balance of this offense.

That’s where general manager Joe Douglas comes in.

He cut his teeth with the Ravens organization for the first 14 years of his professional career and built a lot of connections over there.

That relationship could be the key to the Jets and Baltimore striking a deal ahead of the season.

Gang Green is overflowing with running backs and would be more than willing to flip one for a future asset.

Tevin Coleman

$1 million base salary (signed to a one-year deal)

The veteran tailback is expected to be the lead dog for the Jets in Week 1, but there are legitimate questions about how long he can hold onto the reins. The green and white have a couple of capable young bucks they’d like to get the ball in their hands sooner rather than later (Ty Johnson, Michael Carter).

Coleman is a guy who has been there and done that. This could really intrigue the folks over in Baltimore who could plug and play him right into the starting lineup. If the Ravens simply want a band-aid fix for this season, this veteran is their guy.

La’Mical Perine

Three years left on his rookie deal for less than $2.8 million in total value

The former fourth-rounder finally returned to practice for the Jets on Thursday. He made the initial 53-man roster, despite outside criticism of his scheme fit in this new look Mike LaFleur offense.

Perine has been dealt a crappy hand with the Adam Gase experience last season and his weird man love for Frank Gore. Now this year he is buried behind other guys, why not flip Perine to Baltimore for a mid-rounder?

For the Ravens this would be a super attractive deal because Perine is young (23) and is incredibly cheap for the next several seasons. This could be the winner winner chicken dinner.

Josh Adams

Heading into game week the Jets elevated Adams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Most of us assumed that was an indictment on Perine’s health who was battling an injury issue, but perhaps the front office smelled the blood in the water in Baltimore and wanted to protect their player instead.

Adams is a monster who always finds way to get yards. If he were to be traded it wouldn’t likely be anything more than a day three pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but still, that’s better than nothing for a player they’re unlikely to use much this season anyway.

Douglas wants to continue to pile draft picks into the treasure chest and this would be a unique opportunity to capitalize on someone else’s misfortunes. The NFL is a cold-blooded business.

