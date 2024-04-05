Jets Expected to Make Draft Trade: Report

The New York Jets are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, but a recent report suggested that general manager Joe Douglas may not be staying put with the 10th overall pick.

ESPN had its draft analysts “empty their notebooks” on rumors they’re hearing ahead of the draft. When it turned to Field Yates, he pointed out that the Jets are one of two teams that are being eyed as likely trade-down candidates.

“When I ask team personnel about intriguing opponents picking in the top 10, two that come up often are the Chicago Bears and New York Jets,” Yates wrote. “Why? The potential of a trade down…Given the number of teams that will be angling hard for OTs early, could either of those teams be incentivized to move down?”

A Trade Down Makes Sense for the Jets

Even if there’s a player that the Jets are keen on drafting, a trade back makes a lot of sense.

The Jets already addressed their offensive line this offseason. Douglas brought in three key free agents in Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson to upgrade the unit.

Five of the top 20 prospects on the consensus board are offensive lineman. There could be several teams hoping to jump the line to take “their guy” by making a trade with the Jets.

The Jets could still take a tackle of their own. However, the most popular mock draft pick for New York in recent weeks has been tight end Brock Bowers. He’s a star tight end prospect, but the Jets could get better positional value by trading back instead of taking a swing on a tight end with the No. 10 pick.

Perhaps the biggest reason a trade back makes sense for the Jets is the lack of a second-round pick. The Green Bay Packers own that pick as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. Trading back in the first round could allow the Jets to add a few more draft picks to focus on improving depth.

The good news for Jets fans is that Douglas has plenty of options to choose from with their first-round pick.

Mike Francesca Wants a Specific Draft Prospect

The Jets have their own plans for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, iconic New York sports radio host Mike Francesca has his own preference.

During a recent podcast episode, Francesca said that the Jets “should be shot” if they pass on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

“If Alt is there [for the Jets], pop the champagne corks because that will be a home run. That will be a guy who will be a 10-year starter, maybe a 14-year starter. A multiple-time All-Pro. He is a can’t-miss player on the offensive line. Can’t miss,” Francesa explained. “Right pedigree. Right everything. A 6-foot-7 tackle. Like I said, it’s 50-50 he’s there.”

Alt is currently the No. 8 prospect on the consensus big board. He’s a massive prospect who thrived in the run game, but also had the length and athleticism to be very good in pass protection.

The Jets may not be able to play Alt right away, but he’d be the perfect long-term successor to Smith and Moses at tackle.