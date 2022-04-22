Jets Fans Troll Giants After Epic Draft Gaffe

The New York Giants more often than not get the last laugh over the New York Jets.

While Big Blue has been winning Super Bowls, Gang Green has been mired in mediocrity.

Although this week it seems like Jets fans finally had a reason to chuckle at the Giants’ expense.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News dropped a bombshell on Friday, April 22 via his Tik Tok account that the Giants “are looking to trade” wide receiver, Kadarius Toney.

🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick https://t.co/dr3EjB0iDe https://t.co/S8yiQQZYCR — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 22, 2022

Big Blue has been actively making trade calls around the league to see what they can get for the talented wideout. Leonard said that they’re “close” to moving him.

The 23-year-old just entered the league last year as the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Leonard, the Giants had some internal discussions about hitting the eject button in the middle of his rookie campaign. There have been an array of issues that have arisen: commitment questions, laziness with the playbook, and poor behavior.

Last year he was disqualified from a game for throwing a punch during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been ejected after throwing a punch at #Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.pic.twitter.com/3IPWnCCr5r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

A new regime arrived this offseason with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll taking over for the Giants.

With this news hitting social media, Jets fans and media analysts couldn’t help themselves from trolling the Giants for picking Toney over wide receiver Elijah Moore.

The former Ole Miss product who was widely considered a first-round prospect fell to the green and white who had the No. 34 overall pick in the second round.

Kadarius Toney on the block after issues with the Giants for a year. Good time to drop this nugget. The Jets viewed Elijah Moore and Toney in the same talent range. But because of Toney's character concerns, they had Moore well ahead of Toney on their draft board in 2021 https://t.co/2nMJls0tcQ — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) April 22, 2022

DJ Bien-Aime who covers the Jets for the New York Daily News presented a scary alternate reality that featured the Jets viewing Toney “in the same talent range.”

Toney over Elijah Moore will never not be wild to me. I honestly don’t know how any GM could sit down and have a conversation with Moore & not draft him. There’s an “it” factor about him that you can’t coach or teach. https://t.co/E1GyVTXPde — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 22, 2022

Connor Hughes of The Athletic can’t comprehend, still a year later, how the Giants picked KT over Moore.

Kadarius Toney over Elijah Moore was insane on draft night and the fact the Giants are already looking to trade him and Elijah Moore is becoming a franchise cornerstone is just a lot at once. Elite talent but oooooooo buddy. — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) April 22, 2022

What a juxtaposition. The Jets view Moore as a future WR1 and a cornerstone of their franchise. While the Giants are likely going to give Toney away for a bag of peanuts this offseason.

Could’ve had Elijah Moore 🤭 https://t.co/171vWNbjyU — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) April 22, 2022

The Jet Press with a simple message and a laughing emoji, “could’ve had Elijah Moore.”

Never forget when Giants fan told me he will be better than Elijah Moore. 🤣 https://t.co/Zh3dYUfUF6 — Christa Levitas❤️‍🔥 (@thatssochrista_) April 22, 2022

Giants fans trolled Jets fans last year for the selection, it has been difficult to find those same fans this year.

Toney is obviously talented in just 10 games he was able to show a human joystick-like playmaking ability that few players possess:

39 receptions

420 yards

Averaged 10.1 yards per offensive touch

However, the depth of the reporting from Leonard raises some serious red flags about Toney’s future in football. We all know that the more talented you are, the longer your leash is at this level, but this has to be a major wake-up call and an utter disappointment for the Giants.

