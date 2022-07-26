Fans Urge Jets to Give Veteran ‘Lifetime Extension’

One of the funniest topics this offseason for the New York Jets was the alleged situation involving Zach Wilson and one of his mom’s best friends.

What was meant to destroy the young quarterback’s reputation has actually done the complete opposite in NFL circles. Now the situation is taking on a life of its own as teammates are reporting for training camp.

Tuesday, July 26 was report day for the veterans on the Jets roster. As players were strolling in the cameras were rolling and they spotted tight end CJ Uzomah wearing a very interesting shirt.

Uzomah was wearing a custom t-shirt with Wilson on the cover of Time magazine as the person of the year. This was in reference to Wilson gaining an immense amount of popularity this offseason for his alleged behavior.

This sent fans bonkers on social media with hilarious responses to Uzomah’s shirt and the budding chemistry/culture on 1 Jets Drive.

Lifetime extension right now — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) July 26, 2022

NYJ Mike said it’s time to hand Uzomah a “lifetime extension right now.” He already received a handsome three-year deal for over $24 million this offseason, but some fans are ready to extend that contract right now.

Dawg of the Year — Oliver Cochrane (@OliverJCochrane) July 26, 2022

According to the Urban Dictionary, a “dawg” is a term used to identify someone you would usually hang out with. It can also be used to describe someone that you consider your homie or homeboy.

This might be one of the greatest things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/ErGHNyJwXF — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 26, 2022

The alleged action has been the gossip talk of social media, but it was unclear how many of the players on the team would dabble or mess around with it. Well we certainly got our answer very quickly at the beginning of training camp.

adam we are winning the super bowl — ً (@WilsonForSix) July 26, 2022

Some fans are convinced this has put the Jets over the top to be in the Super Bowl conversation. You have to respect the good vibes floating around the team right now.

Love the relationship these two have built! I see a good @ZachWilson to @cj_uzomah connection in the field this season… — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) July 26, 2022

From a Weakness to a Strength

It may be completely prisoner of the moment, but the vibes around this team and the apparent chemistry between teammates feel different.

The Jets haven’t been good over the last 11 years. That dark cloud hanging over the team hasn’t helped make things all peaches and rainbows.

However, there seems to be a belief in the locker room that something special is cooking. Will that result in a playoff appearance? A winning record? Absolutely nothing?

Who the heck knows, but for the first time in a long time, there is optimism and smiles going around.

The one thing we do know is the Jets’ tight end room which has been a weakness for a very long time is now a strength. It is a foundational piece of this Jets offense with Mike LaFleur, yet they ignored the position last year.

Gang Green more than made up for it in 2022 with three major additions in Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, and Jeremy Ruckert.

