Ex-Jets 1st Rounder Earns Head Coaching Gig in XFL

If enjoying the NFL all the time isn’t satisfying your thirst, then don’t worry more football is coming sooner rather than later.

The latest version of the XFL is set to debut in 2023 with two new co-owners in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia.

On Wednesday, April 13, the league revealed its eight head coaches for its inaugural season and several names will sound familiar to New York Jets fans.

Former Jets’ first-round pick, Anthony Becht, was announced as one of eight individuals selected as future head coaches in the XFL.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound tight end prospect originally entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft by the green and white.

He was a part of a very special and unique draft class in history that featured not one, but four first-round draft choices by a single team:

No. 12 overall: Shaun Ellis, defensive lineman, Tennessee

No. 13 overall: John Abraham, defensive lineman, South Carolina

No. 18 overall: Chad Pennington, quarterback, Marshall

No. 27 overall: Becht, tight end, West Virginia

They combined to play 49 seasons, accumulated seven Pro Bowl nominations, and all had long careers in the pros.

Getting one first-round pick right is hard, let alone four. The likes of this will probably never be seen again. In addition to these success stories in the first round, the Jets also added Laveranues Coles in the third round out of Florida State who ended up playing a decade in the big leagues.

Now Becht will continue that legacy as a coach. Prior to accepting this promotion in the XFL, Becht served as the offensive coordinator at Wiregrass Ranch High School.

Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023 Fired Up!🔥#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hpBWYjfFM5 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) April 13, 2022

Some Other Interesting Connective Tissue





Becht wasn’t the only former member of the Jets to earn an XFL head coaching gig. Half of the head coaches in this league will have some connection to the green and white.

Terrell Buckley

The longtime NFL defensive back and coach played one season for the Jets back in 2004. He recorded three interceptions, played in all 16 games, and registered over 11 pass deflections.

Jim Haslett

The eight-year NFL veteran was most known for his time with the Buffalo Bills, but he spent his final season with the Jets in 1987. He only suited up for three games before ultimately retiring and eventually pursuing a career in coaching.

Hines Ward

The former two-time Super Bowl champion spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although after hanging up his cleats, Ward got an opportunity to get into coaching with the Jets.

From 2019 through 2020, Ward served as an offensive assistant for the green and white. Also of note, he interviewed for the head coaching gig with the Houston Texans this offseason.

