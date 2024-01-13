$72.75 Million Veteran QB Linked as ‘Potential Target’ for Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted there is a “high probability” that they will add a veteran quarterback this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders veteran Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as a “potential target” for the team by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic if he gets released.

Garoppolo still has two years left on his $72.75 million contract that he signed in 2023.

Garoppolo Is Expected to Be Released by Raiders

“Barring a stunning turn of events, the Raiders will release Garoppolo, who will end up making just over $35 million for six starts in a Raiders uniform,” Bill Barnwell of ESPN explained. “And $11.3 million of that figure is in a guaranteed bonus that comes due next season. Vegas will have nearly $29 million in dead money for Garoppolo spread over the next two years on its cap.”

Garoppolo, 32, only appeared in seven games this past season and made six starts. Some of that missed time can be attributed to injuries but the majority of it was a coaching decision.

After Las Vegas made a coaching change from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce, his first big move was to bench Garoppolo for the rest of the year.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Garoppolo “could be interesting” for the Jets if he gets cut by the Raiders. He has a clear connection to head coach Robert Saleh from their time together in San Francisco with the 49ers.

63% of the fans said they’d be for it. While 37% of the voters were worried about Garoppolo’s longstanding injury issues.

Garoppolo Would Be an Upgrade; He Brings Grave Injury Concerns

There is zero doubt that Garoppolo would be a massive upgrade at backup QB for the Jets. However, it’s fair to wonder how long he can stay healthy.

During his decade in the NFL, Garoppolo has only started throughout a full season once. Of course that year the 49ers went all the way to the Super Bowl.

When he’s on the field, Garoppolo is the verbatim definition of a veteran quarterback. He can get the ball from point A to point B and can run an offense.

Garoppolo has thrown for 15,494 passing yards, has a 94 touchdown to 51 interception ratio, and completes 67.4% of his passes.

He has a history of proven production and direct ties to this Jets coaching staff. The fit on paper makes a ton of sense.

The only real hangup in a potential partnership is the wide array of injury issues. Garoppolo, or any quarterback they bring in, is supposed to be the break-the-glass emergency.

Some people pay for hurricane insurance on their homes to protect them. Despite paying for it, people are hoping they never have to use it. That is Garoppolo to the Jets.

In a perfect world, Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy for a full season. Before this lost season with a torn Achilles, Rodgers had appeared in 81 of 82 possible games over five years.

Although if Rodgers gets hurt and they have to rely upon Garoppolo, they better have a viable QB3 just in case.