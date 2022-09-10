Multiple Teams Eyeing ‘Ball-Hawking’ Jets Free Agent Target

Earlier this week the New York Jets tested the free agent waters in the secondary.

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Moreland worked out for Gang Green, per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

The New York Jets are working out veteran CB Jimmy Moreland (Per @AaronWilson_NFL) pic.twitter.com/HPQRfQnkWj — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) September 6, 2022

Ultimately they weren’t able to come to a contractual agreement, but that doesn’t mean it’s over. Often times teams will compile an emergency list for the season just in case a future injury happens.

So when that injury happens, Moreland in theory would be on speed-dial which could expedite the process.

Although the Jets aren’t the only team interested in the talented defender.

A Bidding War Could Ensue

After working out for the Jets earlier this week, Moreland got two more NFL workouts in within a span of 36 hours.

According to the latest NFL transaction report, the James Madison product got tryouts with both the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

On September 8 he worked out for the Saints and then a day later on Friday, September 9 tried out for Cleveland.

Over the last two weeks, he has had workouts with the Jets, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With so much interest around the league it seems inevitable that the former seventh-rounder will find an NFL home sooner rather than later.

He originally entered the league as the No. 227 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

A Natural Fit on the Practice Squad

Back in 2021 the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, advocated for the Jets to use their waiver wire claim to bring Moreland in:

“An experienced 26-year-old cover guy with ball-hawking knack and outside/nickel flex. Would add proven solid starter to a unit banking on rookie depth.”

The @jets should use that first pick waiver claim on Washington CB Jimmy Moreland. Experienced 26-year old cover guy with ball-hawking knack and outside/nickel flex. Would add proven solid starter to a unit banking on rookie depth. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 31, 2021

If Moreland remains available and doesn’t get signed a fit on the Jets would make a ton of sense. A spot on the 53-man roster seems unrealistic considering their depth at corner, however, a path to the practice squad isn’t out of the question.

On the current 16-man practice squad the Jets only have one cornerback listed and that’s the former Philadelphia Eagles special teams ace, Craig James.

The Jets would have loved to get back Javelin Guidry on the practice squad but he was one of seven former Jets that got claimed off of waivers after final roster cuts.

Instead, he headed to the desert with the Arizona Cardinals as a member of their 53-man roster.

That leaves the Jets paper thin at cornerback on the practice squad. Injuries are always a factor and they could use a guy to develop and have ready just in case things go south.

If an injury happens the Jets could simply promote a body from the practice squad and they’d be covered. Right now they don’t have many great options if that happens.

